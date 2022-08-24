Log in
    QTWO   US74736L1098

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(QTWO)
2022-08-24
41.01 USD   +0.33%
09:09aQ2 Innovation Studio Named Finovate Award Finalist for Best Fintech Accelerator/Incubator
BU
08/23Helix Named Finovate Award Finalist for Best Embedded Finance Solution
BU
08/17Helix Announces Partnership with Ubiquity to Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experience for Embedded Finance
BU
Q2 Innovation Studio Named Finovate Award Finalist for Best Fintech Accelerator/Incubator

08/24/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Award Recognizes Q2 for Driving Innovation for Banks and Credit Unions Through Partnership with Fintechs

Q2 (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation, today announced it has been named a Finovate Award finalist for the Best Fintech Accelerator/Incubator category. This marks the third time Q2 has been named a finalist, including when Q2’s Digital Banking Platform was a finalist for the Best Back Office/Core Services Solution category in 2021 and when the Q2 Partner Marketplace won the Best of Show award in 2020.

The Q2 Innovation Studio has experienced exponential growth since launching last summer. More than 85 fintech partners have selected Q2’s Digital Banking Platform to offer their fintech solutions to financial institutions. More than 250 banks and credit unions have leveraged the Q2 Innovation Studio to extend their digital services and partner with innovative fintechs.

“To keep up with the changing expectations of account holders, Q2 Innovation Studio was designed to empower financial institutions to innovate faster and deliver differentiated offerings quickly,” said Jonathan Price, executive vice president of Emerging Businesses, Corporate and Business Development, Q2. “Banks, credit unions and fintechs want to deliver new personalized product offerings to their consumer and business customers. The Q2 Digital Banking Platform with Innovation Studio expands fintechs’ access to banks and credit unions, offering a dramatically faster sales cycle and the ability to scale in a highly engaged channel that would otherwise be unavailable.”

Built on Q2's flexible, modern and open Digital Banking Platform, the Q2 Innovation Studio provides fintechs with access to a vast network of approximately 450 banks and credit unions, and approximately 20 million account holders and members. The Q2 Innovation Studio also offers programs designed to help fintechs and other technology providers to increase sales velocity and minimize customer acquisition costs with one single integration with the Q2 platform, including built-in marketing and sales support. Over half of Q2's digital banking customer base is leveraging the Q2 Innovation Studio programs, and nearly 1,000 external developers from customers and partners are innovating on the Q2 platform.

Other finalists for the Finovate Award for Best Fintech Accelerator/Incubator include BMO InnoV8, ING Labs RegTech Accelerator and BNY Mellon's Accelerator Program. The winner will be announced on September 13, 2022.

To learn more about the Q2 Innovation Studio, visit Q2.com/innovation-studio-active-fi. For more information on the Finovate Awards, visit Informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumers to small businesses and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Visit here to learn more about how these financial institutions and fintech companies developed their innovation through Q2 Innovation Studio.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 579 M - -
Net income 2022 -91,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 342 M 2 342 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 026
Free-Float 96,2%
Matthew P. Flake President
David J. Mehok Chief Financial Officer
Robert Hank Seale President & Chief Executive Officer
Adam D. Blue Chief Technology Officer
Tony Hall Senior Vice President-Engineering & Product
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.-48.55%2 342
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.38%203 627
SAP SE-29.58%102 792
SERVICENOW INC.-29.14%92 740
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.01%34 192
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-11.20%21 334