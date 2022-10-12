Advanced search
    QTWO   US74736L1098

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(QTWO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:20 2022-10-12 am EDT
30.06 USD   -2.40%
10:01aQ2 Named 2022 Diversity in STEM Leader by Code2College
BU
10/05Austin FC and Q2 to Award Grants to Local Nonprofits Through Second Annual Q-mmunity Gives Grant Program
BU
10/05Stifel Adjusts Q2 Holdings' Price Target to $60 From $70, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Q2 Named 2022 Diversity in STEM Leader by Code2College

10/12/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Q2 recognized for its commitment to making an impact in training minority and low-income students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math fields

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced its recognition as a Diversity in STEM Leader by Austin-based non-profit, Code2College. The recognition is reserved for organizations who have logged over one hundred volunteer hours with Code2College in the past program year, with Q2 logging more than 360 hours.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Code2College as a difference maker and leading partner,” said Kim Rutledge, Q2’s executive vice president of People. “Our mission to build strong and diverse communities includes investing in the next generation of diverse technical talent. We are thankful for our partnership with Code2College, which helps students gain the opportunity to pursue rewarding careers in STEM.”

“We are grateful to count Q2 among the many companies who have stepped forward to help us place hundreds of high school students into paid summer internships in software engineering and other technical roles. Over the next four years we endeavor to place an additional three thousand high school interns with Q2 and many other new partners nationally,” said Matt Stephenson, Code2College’s chief executive officer and co-founder. “Mentorship plays a key role in the development of young professionals, which is why we are thankful for the support of leaders in the technology space, like Q2, who commit their time and talent to help equip these students with both the professional and technical skills needed to succeed in the STEM workforce.”

Q2 serves as a founding corporate partner who boasts hundreds of volunteer hours annually as well as a champion-level funder for the Code2College Vision 2024 initiative, a bold program launched to support and place two hundred Black and Latina women in STEM roles by the year 2024. The company also plays an integral role in the Code2College internship program.

Learn more about the organizations recognized in the Code2College 2022 Diversity in Stem Report, and explore how businesses can get involved and make an impact here.

Learn more about the Q2 and Code2College partnership here.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.


© Business Wire 2022
