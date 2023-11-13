Award marks Q2’s 13th consecutive year on Greater Austin Top Workplaces list

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced it was recognized as a Top Workplaces 2023 award winner by Austin American-Statesman, marking its 13th consecutive year on the list. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including development, appreciation and connection, to name a few.

“At Q2, our mission is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions,” said Q2 CEO Matt Flake. “We are proud to be recognized for the culture we’ve built together, which is centered around our people, customers and communities.”

“The Austin Top Workplaces award is special because the results are based on the direct feedback of our team members,” said Kim Rutledge, Q2’s chief people officer. “We are proud to be recognized again this year and believe it is a testament to the strength of our mission in fostering a culture that prioritizes its people.”

Through Q2 Spark, Q2’s corporate social responsibility program, team members give their time, resources, talent, and expertise to impact their neighbors, customers and one another through volunteerism and community service efforts. As a global company, Q2 contributes to an array of organizations, including African American Leadership Institute, JDRF, Lifeworks Austin, Friendship Home of Lincoln, Akshaya Patra, The Trevor Project and food banks in many communities. In partnership with Austin FC, Q2 helps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the Central Texas community through the Q-mmunity Gives grant program and Austin FC Dream Starter Competition. These efforts are tied directly to Q2’s mission.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

