Official Q2 HOLDINGS, INC. press release

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, and Agent IQ, a pioneer in digital relationship banking providing personal banker engagement and AI-supported self-service, today announced Agent IQ has extended its integration partnership to become a Q2 Strategic Alliance partner. Q2 will empower its sales organization to resell Agent IQ to Q2’s bank and credit union customers. Agent IQ’s, Lynq™ platform, enables financial institutions to harness the power of personal relationship banking.

As an existing partner of the Q2 Innovation Studio with many successful implementations, Agent IQ’s platform seamlessly integrates within the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, allowing customers to select and engage their own personal banker anytime and anywhere. The expanded relationship invites financial institutions to contract directly with Q2 when purchasing Agent IQ’s Lynq.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Agent IQ, enabling our clients to purchase a fully integrated solution directly from Q2,” said Roger Amador, vice president of business development at Q2. “The expansion of our partnership through Agent IQ’s Lynq solution will help bring modern relationship banking combined with a customer-centric engagement model and AI automation to our bank and credit union customers. We look forward to working more closely with Agent IQ and continuing to grow Q2’s rich partnership ecosystem.”

Made smarter by AI, the Lynq platform reduces operational costs and enables customers to self-service on a wide array of mundane tasks; freeing up staff to provide higher-value advice and support. Lynq’s AI-augmented insights identify what customers are talking about while positioning bankers to tailor their advice, ultimately increasing product holdings.

“We are pleased to be a part of Q2’s journey in building stronger, more diverse communities by strengthening the financial institutions that serve them, including delivering a more digitally consistent banking experience to associates and account holders alike,” said CEO & Co-Founder at Agent IQ, Slaven Bilac. “As a leading financial experience company, Q2 is paving the way to a more fulfilling banking experience through efficient and scalable tools that allow for true relationship management, maintenance and development. Leveraging Lynq provides an anytime, anywhere digital connection between Q2’s customers and their account holders, improving communication and engagement to create happier, more loyal and more profitable relationships.”

Learn more about the partnership between Agent IQ and Q2 here.

About Q2 Holdings

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About Agent IQ

Agent IQ is the pioneer in digital relationship banking, providing personal and persistent customer engagement solutions supported by a powerful built-in AI that supports bankers and strengthens customer relationships. Blending the best of human emotion and empathy with the speed and efficiency of computer intelligence, the Lynq™ platform empowers FIs with the ability to provide proactive support and real-time insights to improve customer satisfaction, enhance service efficiencies, and increase profitability, while reducing the cost of serving. For more information, visit www.agentiq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109715468/en/