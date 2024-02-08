Q2 Spend Manager to help business owners streamline expense management and gain deeper insights into financial data

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced Wave, the one-stop money management solution for small business owners, has selected Q2 as its strategic digital partner to offer its customers a streamlined and intuitive approach to managing expenses while gaining deeper insights into financial data.

Q2 Spend Manager enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to automate and streamline expense management, resolving the cumbersome and error-prone process of tracking expenses. The partnership will enable Wave to help its clients reduce the burden of manual expense tracking, improve accuracy and provide a real-time view of financial transactions.

“We selected Q2 as our technology partner because of their expertise and proven track record in the receipt scanning industry,” said Alo Mukerji, VP, Product at Wave. “Their commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our vision, and their solutions empower our team to offer our customers a level of convenience and accuracy that sets us apart in the financial services sector.”

“Traditional expense management is a time-consuming and frustrating experience for small business owners,” said Corey Gross, VP and Managing Director of Sensibill at Q2. “We are proud to partner with Wave to help their clients address this major challenge and enable them to drive greater efficiency and accuracy for their businesses.”

In 2022, Q2 announced its acquisition of Sensibill, which complements the capabilities of Q2 Catalyst, Q2’s end-to-end commercial banking suite designed to help financial institutions win, onboard, serve, and grow business client relationships.

The acquisition of Sensibill has bolstered Q2’s comprehensive data strategy to deliver insights that help eliminate the hassle of manual data entry for SMBs through Q2 Spend Manager. The solution enables SMBs to easily capture, consolidate and manage financial documents, automate the expense processes and uncover actional insights with SKU-level data gathered from receipts.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

