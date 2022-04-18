Q4 Inc. Announces CFO Transition

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, announced today that CFO Ryan Levenberg, will be resigning from his role on May 31, 2022. The Company is indebted to Mr. Levenberg for over 7 years of leadership which encompassed financings, acquisitions, and the Company’s recent IPO.

Q4 is pleased to further announce that Donna de Winter, Chief Operating Officer at Q4 since January 2019, with over 20 years of financial leadership across the technology sector, will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Q4, Ms. de Winter served as the CFO of Vision Critical (now Alida) and CFO of Varicent, where she led the company’s sale to IBM. Additionally, Ms. de Winter serves as a board member of Tealbook, a Toronto-based technology company.

“Ryan has been a tireless partner through the incredible growth and transformation Q4 has experienced over the last 7 years, culminating in our IPO,” said CEO and Founder Darrell Heaps. “We thank Ryan for his significant contributions and wish him the very best. We look forward to benefiting from Donna’s deep bench of experience as a financial leader of both private and publicly traded companies, as we pursue our mission to become the largest capital markets communications platform in the world.”

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other.

