Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Q4 Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QFOR   CA74738R1047

Q4 INC.

(QFOR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/18 03:59:57 pm EDT
4.800 CAD   -0.41%
05:31pQ4 Inc. Announces CFO Transition
BU
04/13Q4 Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 4th
BU
03/29Q4 Inc. Launches New Video Earnings Product
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q4 Inc. Announces CFO Transition

04/18/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, announced today that CFO Ryan Levenberg, will be resigning from his role on May 31, 2022. The Company is indebted to Mr. Levenberg for over 7 years of leadership which encompassed financings, acquisitions, and the Company’s recent IPO.

Q4 is pleased to further announce that Donna de Winter, Chief Operating Officer at Q4 since January 2019, with over 20 years of financial leadership across the technology sector, will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Q4, Ms. de Winter served as the CFO of Vision Critical (now Alida) and CFO of Varicent, where she led the company’s sale to IBM. Additionally, Ms. de Winter serves as a board member of Tealbook, a Toronto-based technology company.

“Ryan has been a tireless partner through the incredible growth and transformation Q4 has experienced over the last 7 years, culminating in our IPO,” said CEO and Founder Darrell Heaps. “We thank Ryan for his significant contributions and wish him the very best. We look forward to benefiting from Donna’s deep bench of experience as a financial leader of both private and publicly traded companies, as we pursue our mission to become the largest capital markets communications platform in the world.”

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about Q4 INC.
05:31pQ4 Inc. Announces CFO Transition
BU
04/13Q4 Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 4th
BU
03/29Q4 Inc. Launches New Video Earnings Product
BU
03/29Q4 Inc. Launches New Video Earnings Product
CI
03/23Q4 Inc. Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid
BU
03/23Q4 Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,519,889 shares, representing 6.36% of its iss..
CI
03/23Q4 Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/21Q4 Inc. Launches "Q4 Connect" Event Series
BU
03/15Q4 Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
03/10Q4 : Commentary on Cyber Security Threats prompted by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on Q4 INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 61,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 151 M 151 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart Q4 INC.
Duration : Period :
Q4 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q4 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,82 $
Average target price 9,22 $
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrell F. Heaps President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Levenberg Chief Financial Officer
Colleen M. Johnston Chairman
Warren Faleiro Chief Technology Officer
Donna de Winter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q4 INC.-43.29%151
INTUIT INC.-27.69%131 539
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-6.14%62 569
ADYEN N.V.-27.00%56 477
KAKAO PAY CORP.-26.93%14 119
WORLDLINE-28.16%10 676