Q4 INC.

Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/27 03:59:30 pm EDT
4.300 CAD   -1.15%
Q4 Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
04/27Q4 : Q1'22 Trending Earnings Topics Recap – Week of April 18th, 2022
PU
04/27SUPPORTING GREAT IR THROUGH GREAT PARTNERSHIPS : The New and Expanded NYSE Issuer Services Program
PU
Q4 Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

04/28/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, is pleased to announce its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences in May:

Credit Suisse eXtreme Ideas Conference:
Q4 will be participating in the Credit Suisse Annual eXtreme Ideas virtual conference on May 5, 2022. The event will consist of virtual individual investor meetings. You can request a meeting at this event via the event registration link.

CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference 10.0:
Q4 Inc. will be participating, in person, at the CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference in Toronto on May 25th and 26th. In addition to hosting individual investor meetings, Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the conference on May 25th at 1:40 pm ET. Following the event, a copy of the presentation will be on Q4’s Investor website at https://investors.q4inc.com/.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com


© Business Wire 2022
