    QFOR   CA74738R1047

Q4 INC.

(QFOR)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/25 03:24:38 pm EDT
4.400 CAD   +2.09%
05:31pQ4 Inc. Announces Voting Results for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
09:08aQ4 Inc. and Diligent Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class Board Governance and Investor Relations Solutions to Pre-IPO and Public Companies
BU
05/18Q4 Inc Says Forms 'Strategic' Partnership with eSSENTIAL Accessibility
MT
Q4 Inc. Announces Voting Results for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (the “Corporation”), announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its 2022 Annual l Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”).

A total of 21,613,415 common shares representing 54.54% of the Corporation’s 39,625,596 issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominees

Votes in

Favour

% For

Votes

Withheld

% Withheld

Darrell Heaps

20,944,043

99.99%

1,367

0.01%

Colleen Johnston

20,944,043

99.99%

1,367

0.01%

Ned May

20,988,043

99.96%

7,367

0.04%

Dan Kittredge

20,981,813

99.94%

13,597

0.06%

Neil Murdoch

20,995,237

100.00%

173

0.00%

Julie Silcock

20,989,043

99.97%

6,367

0.03%

At the meeting, shareholders also voted in favour of the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,673 public companies globally including 50% of the S&P 500. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,3%
Managers and Directors
Darrell F. Heaps President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Levenberg Chief Financial Officer
Colleen M. Johnston Chairman
Warren Faleiro Chief Technology Officer
Donna de Winter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q4 INC.0.00%133
INTUIT INC.-44.19%101 521
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-7.92%61 385
ADYEN N.V.-40.55%45 664
WORLDLINE-24.08%11 202
KAKAO PAY CORP.-41.55%9 839