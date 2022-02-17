Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Q4 Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QFOR   CA74738R1047

Q4 INC.

(QFOR)
  Report
Q4 Inc. Hosts Fireside Chat with Board Chair Colleen Johnston and Board member Julie Silcock on International Women's Day

02/17/2022 | 02:19pm EST
Q4 Board Members Share Perspectives on Stakeholder Management and the Role of the Board

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, announced it will host a virtual Fireside Chat with two of its esteemed board members, Chairperson Colleen Johnston and Julie Silcock, on March 8th, in honor of International Women’s Day.

Moderated by Q4 CEO Darrell Heaps, Colleen and Julie will share their insights on current capital markets dynamics, specifically in light of the shift to “stakeholder capitalism”, and how it impacts their role as board members. The fireside chat will be a live event hosted on the Q4 Virtual Events Platform, from 1:00pm to 1:45 pm ET on Tuesday, March 8th and will also be available for reply on the Q4 Investor Website. To register for this event click here.

Q4 is proud to be at the forefront of board diversity best practices. According to a recent study conducted by Women Get on Board and irLabs, Q4 is one of a handful of newly listed companies on the TSX that has women on its board. The research, published last week, reflects that only 16% of board seats for newly listed companies on the TSX are occupied by women. Furthermore, only 5.5% of newly listed TSX companies have appointed a woman as chairperson.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 54,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 61,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 66,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,02 $
Average target price 10,43 $
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrell Heaps President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Levenberg Chief Financial Officer
Colleen M. Johnston Chairman
Warren Faleiro Chief Technology Officer
Donna de Winter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q4 INC.-40.00%159
INTUIT INC.-17.89%149 555
ADYEN N.V.-12.09%71 515
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-7.99%61 156
WORLDLINE-6.16%14 665
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-23.91%9 335