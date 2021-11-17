Q4 Inc. Included in Listing of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Awarded to Deloitte's Enterprise Fast 15™

Q4 Inc., (TSX: QFOR) ("Q4" or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform, announced its inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Q4 also received an Enterprise Fast 15 award, an awards category in the Technology Fast 50 program.

Q4 is a capital markets communication platform that is designed to connect public companies, the buyside and sellside across their most critical workflows, namely investor relations, corporate access, research and deal management.

Today, Q4 delivers innovative investor relations and corporate access solutions through their capital markets platform to more than 2,600 public companies and investment banks. Q4 also hosts over 13 million investors and sell-side analysts on its platform monthly to learn more about the companies in which they are invested. With this breadth of scale, Q4 has amassed vast amounts of data yielding proprietary insights into the behavior of capital markets participants. The company is in its early stages of mining those insights to benefit its customers.

Q4’s trusted, secure and highly scalable platform is designed to help all participants in the capital markets to connect the right company to the right investor, through the right bank at the best time. Going forward, Q4 expects its data and insights will become richer and more beneficial to each segment of the markets it serves, driving efficiencies, better interactions, and smarter decisions across the capital markets.

“We are honoured to rank alongside Deloitte’s fastest growing companies, and particularly proud of the growth we have achieved over the last few years,” said Founder and CEO Darrell Heaps. “While we are incredibly proud of what we have built to date, we are even more excited about what’s to come, as we work to fulfill our mission to unite 3 sides of the capital markets on our platform. We believe bringing corporates, the sellside and buyside together on our platform with integrated applications, shared identity and data, supported by enriched analytics will bring tremendous efficiencies to connecting the right company to the right investor, through the right bank, at the right time, and ultimately drive more effective interactions across the entire market ecosystem.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“We’re extremely proud to recognize this year’s Enterprise Fast 15 winners, who are showcasing a level of excellence as Canada’s elite in the technology sector,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “Their bold vision for the future, competitive drive and passion for pushing the boundaries set the pace to catapult Canadian innovation forward.”

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Q4

Q4 Inc. (TSX:QFOR), is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate, and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets customer relationship management solution, and shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to over 2,600 public companies, including 50% of the S&P 500, as well as top tier investment banks. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. To learn more about Q4, please visit www.q4inc.com.

