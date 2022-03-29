Q4 Inc. Launches New Video Earnings Product

Q4 Delivers Earnings Experience that Drives Impactful and Differentiated Investor Communications

Q4 Inc. (Q4), a leading capital markets communications platform, launched a new video earnings product, providing an exciting new alternative for delivering quarterly earnings results. Driven by client demand and used during Q4’s most recent earnings event, Q4 has created an easy-to-use and affordable solution for delivering interactive broadcast quality video for quarterly earnings announcements.

Streamline management participation through Zoom™ integration

Integrated with Zoom™, Q4’s video earnings product is designed to make it easy for management teams and their research analysts to join the event, deliver their prepared remarks either live, or in a pre-recorded video, and engage with their analysts, face-to-face, during video Q&A. The product also allows for other related videos such as pre-records and marketing videos to be played for the audience at any time during the presentation. From pre-event coordination to production, Q4 delivers a unified, reliable and simplified approach to a video earnings event, with a team of dedicated event managers driving all of the technical and logistical needs.

“We are excited to transform the traditional earnings call into an event that goes beyond just financial disclosures and is designed to amplify the company’s strategy and narrative,” said Q4 CEO Darrell Heaps. “Combining Zoom™ tools into our product suite creates a top quality video production solution at a lower price point than traditional broadcast video events. We look forward to working with our leading edge clients looking to use their quarterly earnings as a way to showcase their company and their management teams using the latest in video technology.”

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com

