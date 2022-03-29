Log in
    QFOR   CA74738R1047

Q4 INC.

(QFOR)
  Report
Q4 Inc. Launches New Video Earnings Product

03/29/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
Q4 Delivers Earnings Experience that Drives Impactful and Differentiated Investor Communications

Q4 Inc. (Q4), a leading capital markets communications platform, launched a new video earnings product, providing an exciting new alternative for delivering quarterly earnings results. Driven by client demand and used during Q4’s most recent earnings event, Q4 has created an easy-to-use and affordable solution for delivering interactive broadcast quality video for quarterly earnings announcements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005893/en/

Streamline management participation through Zoom™ integration

Integrated with Zoom™, Q4’s video earnings product is designed to make it easy for management teams and their research analysts to join the event, deliver their prepared remarks either live, or in a pre-recorded video, and engage with their analysts, face-to-face, during video Q&A. The product also allows for other related videos such as pre-records and marketing videos to be played for the audience at any time during the presentation. From pre-event coordination to production, Q4 delivers a unified, reliable and simplified approach to a video earnings event, with a team of dedicated event managers driving all of the technical and logistical needs.

“We are excited to transform the traditional earnings call into an event that goes beyond just financial disclosures and is designed to amplify the company’s strategy and narrative,” said Q4 CEO Darrell Heaps. “Combining Zoom™ tools into our product suite creates a top quality video production solution at a lower price point than traditional broadcast video events. We look forward to working with our leading edge clients looking to use their quarterly earnings as a way to showcase their company and their management teams using the latest in video technology.”

To learn more about what your next earnings call could look like, please click here.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about Q4 INC.
01:09pQ4 Inc. Launches New Video Earnings Product
BU
03/23Q4 Inc. Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid
BU
03/23Q4 Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,519,889 shares, representing 6.36% of its iss..
CI
03/23Q4 Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/21Q4 Inc. Launches "Q4 Connect" Event Series
BU
03/15Q4 Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
03/10Q4 : Commentary on Cyber Security Threats prompted by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
PU
03/03Q4 : Company Commentary on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
PU
03/02Q4 Inc. Fourth-Quarter Loss Widens Despite Revenue Gains
MT
03/02Q4 Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 61,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 155 M 155 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,90 $
Average target price 9,22 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrell Heaps President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Levenberg Chief Financial Officer
Colleen M. Johnston Chairman
Warren Faleiro Chief Technology Officer
Donna de Winter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q4 INC.-42.35%155
INTUIT INC.-25.30%135 891
ADYEN N.V.-23.50%60 073
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-10.54%59 527
KAKAO PAY CORP.-18.62%15 063
WORLDLINE-20.16%12 045