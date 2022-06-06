Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Q4 Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QFOR   CA74738R1047

Q4 INC.

(QFOR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/03 03:59:50 pm EDT
4.740 CAD   -2.27%
09:11aQ4 Inc. and Diligent Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class Board Governance and Investor Relations Solutions to Pre-IPO and Public Companies
BU
06/01Q4 Inc. Launches Q4 Capital Connect™, Driving Impactful Capital Markets Communications Strategy
BU
06/01Q4 Inc. Launches Fourth Quarter Capital Connect, Driving Impactful Capital Markets Communications Strategy
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q4 Inc. and Diligent Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class Board Governance and Investor Relations Solutions to Pre-IPO and Public Companies

06/06/2022 | 09:11am EDT
Customers will benefit from simplified access to industry-leading solutions for optimizing governance and managing investor relations

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4”), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, and Diligent a global leader in modern governance providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance and ESG, today announced a partnership that will afford pre-IPO and public companies easy access to best-of-breed IR and board governance solutions, equipping them with the tools needed to achieve success at scale.

Through the partnership, listing companies will benefit from Diligent’s Board & Leadership Collaboration solution and Q4’s investor relations platform in one easily accessible offering, allowing them to quickly implement market-leading solutions to fuel good governance and manage investor relations pre-IPO and beyond. Diligent’s end-to-end Board & Leadership Collaboration solution empowers and informs governance best practices for publicly traded companies across the fiscal year, from routine filings to preparing for an annual general meeting. Meanwhile, Q4’s investor relations platform integrates the critical tools needed to build a successful IR program, including a world-class CRM, AI targeting, capital market intelligence, and advanced analytics to drive improved engagements and deliver on strategic objectives.

“Given the public company mandate for effective governance in today’s environment, we are excited to broaden our marketplace of IR excellence with the inclusion of Diligent’s modern governance solutions,” said Q4’s CEO Darrell Heaps. “​​Q4 seeks to provide its clients direct access to a network of the top providers of products and services which are adjacent to Q4’s offerings, in effort to help our clients succeed as the capital markets evolve. We are thrilled to have Diligent as a key partner in pursuit of this endeavor.”

"In this era of stakeholder capitalism, pre-IPO and publicly listed companies face more scrutiny than ever before. It’s important for leaders to have the tools to successfully navigate complex challenges to come out ahead,” said Ricardo Moreno, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partnerships at Diligent. “As a leader in capital markets communications, Q4 was a natural partner for us to further help leaders align their company practices with investor expectations.”

Working closely with close to 2,700 public companies and investment banks to discover, communicate and engage with the investment community, Q4 is always looking for opportunities to streamline and deliver innovative best practices across the capital markets. Diligent’s modern governance solutions enable one million users and more than 700,000 board members and leaders to connect insights across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG to drive greater impact and lead with purpose.

About Diligent:

Diligent is the global leader in modern governance, providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance and ESG. Serving more than 1 million users from over 25,000 customers around the world, we empower transformational leaders with technology, insights and confidence to drive greater impact and lead with purpose. Learn more at diligent.com.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on Q4 INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 69,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 149 M 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,3%
Technical analysis trends Q4 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,77 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 92,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrell F. Heaps President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna de Winter Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Colleen M. Johnston Chairman
Warren Faleiro Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Kittredge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q4 INC.-44.24%149
INTUIT INC.-36.42%115 355
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-4.88%63 406
ADYEN N.V.-37.53%47 932
WORLDLINE-21.59%11 569
KAKAO PAY CORP.-38.40%11 334