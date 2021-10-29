Log in
    QFOR   CA74738R1047

Q4 INC.

(QFOR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/28 05:00:00 pm
12 CAD   --.--%
Q4 Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10th
BU
10/25Q4 INC : . Opens the Market Live
AQ
10/25Q4 : IIROC Trade Resumption - QFOR
AQ
Q4 Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10th

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, intends to release its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. In conjunction with this release, the company will hold a live video webcast on the new Q4 Virtual Events Platform at 8:30 a.m. EST on November 10, 2021. The event will be hosted by Darrell Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Levenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Participants can register in advance or access the webcast live at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/490811698. Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.q4inc.com shortly after the event concludes.

Audience questions will be taken real-time via the Q4 Platform. Investors can also submit their questions in advance to ir@q4inc.com or via our IR website. We will do our best to respond to your questions either on the webcast, if time permits or shortly thereafter. We appreciate your interest.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (Q4) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,500 public companies globally including 50% of the S&P 500. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 303 M 303 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darrell Heaps President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Levenberg Chief Financial Officer
Colleen M. Johnston Chairman
Warren Faleiro Chief Technology Officer
Donna de Winter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q4 INC.0.00%303
INTUIT INC.61.41%167 441
ADYEN N.V.38.08%93 757
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-20.90%70 546
WORLDLINE-33.94%17 118
STONECO LTD.-58.76%10 445