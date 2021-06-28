Log in
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether QAD Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Thoma Bravo

06/28/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating QAD (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Thomas Bravo.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/qad-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges QAD's financial outlook is excellent and yet QAD shareholders will receive only $87.50 per share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock in cash. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for QAD by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if QAD accepts a superior bid. QAD insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of QAD's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for QAD.

If you own QAD common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/qad-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-qad-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-thoma-bravo-301321155.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
