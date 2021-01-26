2020: Manufacturing, a Year in Review

If global manufacturers learned anything from 2020 it was that disruption is the new normal. Some change we saw coming - things like changing customer preferences, the increasing call to produce sustainable products, a growing skills gap on the shop floor - and some changes were unforeseen, like the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting supply chains. Whether planned or unplanned, change was relentless. Supply chains went from shutting down, to reopening, to operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Employees adjusted to working remotely and companies found out just how adaptable they were.

Maybe the question isn't, 'Will there be disruption this year? But rather 'Are you prepared?'