QAD Inc.

QAD INC.

(QADA)
01/26 07:44:10 pm
66.9650 USD   +0.34%
01:26p 2020 : Manufacturing, a Year in Review
PU
01/21MANUFACTURING CONSUMER PRODUCTS : How Speakers are Made
PU
01/19 BUILDING A QUALITY CULTURE : Design Quality from the Start
PU
2020: Manufacturing, a Year in Review

01/26/2021 | 01:26pm EST
If global manufacturers learned anything from 2020 it was that disruption is the new normal. Some change we saw coming - things like changing customer preferences, the increasing call to produce sustainable products, a growing skills gap on the shop floor - and some changes were unforeseen, like the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting supply chains. Whether planned or unplanned, change was relentless. Supply chains went from shutting down, to reopening, to operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Employees adjusted to working remotely and companies found out just how adaptable they were.

Maybe the question isn't, 'Will there be disruption this year? But rather 'Are you prepared?'

To take the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic go to: www.qad.com/adaptive-manufacturing-enterprise/diagnostic.

QAD Inc. published this content on 21 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 18:25:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 303 M - -
Net income 2021 4,38 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 318x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 322 M 1 322 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 902
Free-Float 56,6%
Technical analysis trends QAD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 57,00 $
Last Close Price 66,74 $
Spread / Highest target -14,6%
Spread / Average Target -14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anton Chilton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela Meyer Lopker President & Director
Peter R. van Cuylenburg Chairman
Daniel Lender Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Leif Petersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QAD INC.5.63%1 322
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.86%179 292
SAP SE-1.59%152 384
SERVICENOW INC.-2.28%104 913
INTUIT INC.-1.43%103 360
DOCUSIGN, INC.9.94%45 595
