5S Methodology: What is 5S Lean Manufacturing?

In English, the 5S terms have been adapted to:

According to the methodology, the path to optimal workplace organization lies in the five steps that should be done in a particular order. 5S, also known as Five S, is an acronym for five Japanese words:

While the lean manufacturing 5S philosophy can sound a bit abstract, it's actually a very practical, hands-on methodology, with success requiring participation from all workers. The philosophy is centered on the premise that when a workplace is properly organized, it functions better. This could include arranging the physical environment of a workspace in a way that's more conducive to workflow, with tools and materials placed in locations based on who needs them and how frequently they're needed.

The 5S approach began as part of the Toyota Production System . This Japanese system of organization is meant to provide valuable business outcomes alongside other lean manufacturing practices, such as kaizen, kanban, jidoka, heijunka and poka-yoke. Lean manufacturing organizational practices originated in Japan in the early to mid-20th century and were adopted by American businesses toward the late 20th century.

The 5S lean manufacturing approach is a workplace organization method that results in a clean, safe, and well-structured work environment designed to optimize productivity and reduce waste. The intention behind this philosophy is to create a workspace that is efficient so people can perform their jobs more effectively with less risk and downtime. The 5S methodology not only applies to the physical environment but to mindset as well, and it is commonly used in manufacturing spaces through the use of visual cues and routine tasks.

Let's look at each step in more detail.

Sort (Seiri 整理)

The "sort" phase of the 5S methodology involves sorting through all tools, furniture, equipment, materials, resources, etc. in the work area to determine what is needed and what can be eliminated. Some common questions are asked during this phase, such as:

What is this item's purpose?

How is it used?

How frequently is it used?

Who uses it?

Is it really needed?

The involvement of staff is required to answer some of these questions. Items deemed unnecessary to the workspace are removed.

Set in Order/Straighten (Seiton 整頓)

With the clutter removed, the remaining items can then be organized. Common item grouping systems include:

Who uses the item

Where the item is used

When the item is used

Item type

With items appropriately grouped, they're then arranged neatly in a way that is most logical to the identified workflow.

Shine (Seiso 清楚)

In the Shine phase, the workplace is thoroughly cleaned. This includes basic cleaning, such as dusting, sweeping, tidying, and mopping, as well as performing regular maintenance on equipment and machinery. The goal of this step is to keep the workspace in order and identify any equipment breakdown that would slow down progress. And it isn't just the janitorial staff expected to keep the area clean. Employees are encouraged to maintain their workspace, giving them a sense of ownership meant to further their investment in their role.

Standardize (Seiketsu 清潔)

The standardization step is designed to prevent a company from slipping back into old ways after the progress of the first three steps. Organizing and cleaning aren't an every-now-and-then practice in a 5S workplace. By standardizing the principles, regular tasks are assigned, schedules are made, and instructions are given to ensure these activities become habit or standard operating procedures. Visual cues, such as posters and labels, help to ingrain practices into the work culture.

Sustain (Shitsuke しつけ)

To sustain 5S lean methodology, it must be consistent across all workers. Managers should participate, as well as every employee type in each department. Sustaining 5S is a team effort. It should also be part of training for new employees. With everyone on board, 5S becomes a long-term effort.

The Sixth S: Safety

Some companies add safety to their approach. While the above principles are designed to promote safety and regulatory compliance through clean, organized, well-functioning workspaces, there is still more that can be done to reduce risk for employees. This can include making workstations more ergonomic, clearly marking the path for forklifts, and the better labeling of hazardous chemicals and machines.

Benefits of 5S Lean Manufacturing

The 5S lean manufacturing methodology has precise goals that lead to measurable benefits. Common benefits for companies that adopt 5S include:

Increased productivity

Enhanced agility and flexibility

A better company image among customers, suppliers and employees

Improved safety

Lower defect rates

Reduced costs

Higher equipment availability

Better asset utilization

Increased regulatory compliance

Getting Started with 5S Lean Manufacturing

Employee buy-in is critical when adopting 5S. When a company or department decides to implement 5S strategies, everyone must be involved from the top to the bottom, with no one left out. While some employees may take on a larger role in carrying out the principles, participation is needed from all to ensure there are no gaps in the process.

Begin by talking with employees. Educate them on the 5S principles and the benefits for the company and for them personally. Provide examples of how to implement 5S in their workstation and what success looks like. Allow employees to weigh in on your 5S vision, and work with them to create a structure that is doable and valuable to their workflow.

Training can be done through books, instructional videos or hands-on exercises. Discuss ways that visual communication tools, such as floor markers, signs, posters and labels can be helpful in the workspace. As employees become more educated about the 5S principles, some will likely emerge as voluntary leaders in organizing teams and processes and overseeing implementation.

Implementing the right tools, such as next generation ERP technology, is also key to starting and sustaining a successful 5S structure. ERP software is a vital ally to lean manufacturing principles, promoting further efficiency, productivity, organization and communication within the workplace. QAD's solutionstransform companies in these areas, enabling them to work in a more streamlined and profitable manner.