Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QAD Inc.    QADA

QAD INC.

(QADA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Actionable Insights: Operations Production Andon Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

In our previous Actionable Insights blog, we discussed the Purchasing Inventory Effectiveness Action Center. Next, we will provide an overview of the Operations Production Andon Board Action Center as well as the associated key performance indicators (KPIs).

An Andon board is a visual aid that shows the changing status for a production line. These boards are used to notify management, maintenance, material handlers and others of a quality or process problem. Manufacturers who practice Lean, Just-in-Time, Repetitive, TPSor other advanced manufacturing practices use them to resolve problems quickly by speeding up the ability to communicate problems quickly and concisely.

QAD Adaptive ERPincludes the Operations Production Andon Board Action Center to help companies improve operational efficiency, reduce scrap, and rework and decrease unplanned downtime.

KPIs on the Operations Production Andon Board Action Center

QAD Action Centersprovide analytics to help both managers and users monitor metrics and KPIs. KPI highlights for the Operations Production Andon Board Action Center include:

Select Production Line(s)

This selector box allows users to view the Andon Board information by choosing one or more production lines. By selecting a production line, users can see the performance for all items scheduled on the line during the selected period.

Select Site(s)

By selecting specific sites of interest to them, interested stakeholders can eliminate extraneous data to improve their focus on the sites they are concerned with.

Select Period(s)

By selecting the specific time they want to view (week to date, today, yesterday or all three), users can focus on the elapsed time percentage, hours achieved percentage and the on-time performance percentage in individual charts. This enables them to spot problems or trends quickly so they can take action to resolve the issue.

Production Andon Board at a Glance

This table chart includes the period, production line, site, the on-time performance percentage, scheduled orders and received orders. Data includes hours or units scheduled and delivered, as well as absolute variance by percentage, hours and units and hours achieved.

The completeness of the visible data lets users quickly analyze status and performance by period, site, item, line, or product family. The ability to quickly see on-time performance lets the planner take fast action to prevent production shortfall if the required volumes are in jeopardy.

Since the data is presented in near-real-time, planners can make rapid adjustments to prevent downtime, shortages or excessive quality problems.

Elapsed Time Percentage - Today/Yesterday/Week to Date

This is a gauge visual used to analyze cycle time with color-coded low/medium/high ranges and a visual needle showing where the actual performance falls on the range. This enables a quick characterization of the effectiveness of the lineor site over the chosen period or periods. This enables the team to take quick action to investigate and mitigate performance issues.

Hours Achievement- Today/Yesterday/Current Week (to Date)

This visual allows managers and planners to judge schedule performance based on current achievement compared to the period's elapsed time. Like the chart above, it uses color-coded rankings to show if the site or line is on track to meet the required output. If the output is in the low zones, they can take quick action to improve performance.

On-Time Performance - Today/Yesterday/Current Week

Using the familiar red/yellow/green color coding, this visual shows the percentage of work completed on time and uses a needle to show the exact percentage of work completed on time on each of the three boards. When the site or line's performance is not on target, operations may decide to work overtime or reroute work to alternative production lines to ensure that they meet shipping targets or other downstream goals.

The Importance of the Operations Production Andon Board Action Center

On-time performance in production is critical for meeting performance targets, keeping customers happy and preventing unplanned downtime in later production operations. Quick action not only improves on time performance, it can point out potential problems with quality or material availability.

In other ERPsystems, it can be difficult to see this information that makes it easy to react, but fast, decisive action is the key to productivity and effectiveness. Quickly taking the right steps to keep sites or lines operating as planned can eliminate costly rework and scrap, reduce overtime, and prevent or decrease the amount of unplanned downtime. All these factors affect the cost of products, so it's critical to keep a close eye on them.

Every manufacturer needs to keep on top of its production performance, but complex manual reports are too slow or labor-intensive to enable quick problem resolution and rapid, fact-based decisions, but the Operations Production Andon Board Action Center is designed to make this task simple and easy to understand.QAD Adaptive ERPprovides the underlying data about operations performance, and the Operations Production Andon Board Action Center presents the data in an easy-to-digest, highly actionable format.

Which KPIs and metrics are most important to your organization? Learn more about QAD's predefined and highly customizable Action Centersas well as best practices for each.

Disclaimer

QAD Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 16:29:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QAD INC.
12:30pACTIONABLE INSIGHTS : Operations Production Andon Board
PU
10/06QAD : Announces Enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP and Related Solutions Designed ..
BU
09/30QAD : Offers Diagnostic Tool to Help Manufacturers Gauge Their Ability to Handle..
AQ
09/29QAD : Offers Diagnostic Tool to Help Manufacturers Gauge Their Ability to Handle..
BU
09/25QAD : Automotive Director Terry Onica Included in Supply & Demand Chain Executiv..
AQ
09/24QAD : Automotive Director Terry Onica Included in Supply & Demand Chain Executiv..
BU
09/22QAD INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/21QAD : Announces 2020 Customer Award Winners
BU
09/17ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS : Purchasing Inventory Effectiveness
PU
09/14QAD : to Participate in Sidoti & Co. Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 303 M - -
Net income 2021 1,12 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 909x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 895 M 895 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 931
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart QAD INC.
Duration : Period :
QAD Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QAD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 45,46 $
Spread / Highest target 5,59%
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Chilton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela Meyer Lopker President & Director
Peter R. van Cuylenburg Chairman
Daniel Lender Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Leif Petersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QAD INC.-10.74%895
SAP SE11.69%188 996
ORACLE CORPORATION16.01%185 049
SERVICENOW INC.80.32%97 644
INTUIT INC.30.50%91 876
DOCUSIGN, INC.212.86%42 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group