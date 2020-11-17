Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QAD Inc.    QADA

QAD INC.

(QADA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/17 01:04:47 pm
47.78 USD   -0.08%
12:35pACTIONABLE INSIGHTS : Revenue by Entity
PU
08:16aQAD : Adaptive ERP 2020.1 Achieves Veracode Verified Standard Status
BU
10/28QAD : to Participate in Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest 1x1 Growth Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Actionable Insights: Revenue by Entity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 12:35pm EST

In our previous Actionable Insights blog, we discussed the Operations Production Andon Board Action Center. Next, we will provide an overview of the Revenue by Entity Action Center as well as the associated key performance indicators (KPIs).

Companies are in business to make money, so keeping a close watch on sales and revenue is one of the most important jobs for management. But with the multi-country, multi-entity, multi-product environment many companies must grapple with, it can be difficult to keep tabs on revenue health. And with changes in sales channels causing shifts in return merchandise authorizations (RMAs), complex global contracts providing discounts that vary by time, location or region, and mass-customization ensuring that almost every product shipped is different, understanding revenue is more complex than ever before.

The Revenue by Entity Action Center provides actionable insight at a glance, so managers can hone in on revenue by entity or period.

KPIs on the Revenue by Entity Action Center

QAD Action Centersprovide analytics to help both managers and users monitor metrics and KPIs. KPI highlights for the Revenue by Entity Action Center include:

Gross Sales by Period by Entity

This visual shows gross sales by period by entity, unadjusted for discounts or returns. This enables managers to analyze the contribution of each entity to the company's overall revenue for a period, and it can also show the effectiveness of local or regional sales programs, the success of new product introductions before global rollouts, and possibly, the need for additional training in a particular entity or region.

Net Sales by Period by Entity

Net sales are the sales after deductions for returns, allowances for missing or damaged goods, and any discounts. Net sales figures are a more accurate picture of the money a company is likely to receive as a result of its sales efforts. This visual allows companies to analyze the effects of local or regional promotions, the impact of poor shipping or material handling procedures that increase returns due to damage or errors, and holidays or political events. Even regional or entity marketing efforts may influence net sales by creating unrealistic expectations in customers' minds, and that can result in high returns that directly affect revenue.

Gross Sales by Entity

By removing the time element of focusing on a specific period, this pie chart shows the gross sales by entity for a given range of periods e.g. year to date, unadjusted by returns or discounts. This information can be vital to decisions about how to allocate resources, including capital equipment, personnel, and distribution centers. Companies may even use it to decide where to locate production for new products or where to open new sales offices.

Net Sales by Entity

Similar to the Net Sales by Period by Entity Action Center, this pie chart shows sales by entity after adjustments for discounts, returns and allowances. It provides a more accurate picture of the money the company can expect to receive from sales as well as a more accurate picture of each entity's contribution to overall revenue. Management may use this Action Center to analyze how to best allocate resources or to decide where they may need to beef up material handling or sales training, or to review the success of regional or entity specific marketing.

The Importance of the Revenue by Entity Action Center

Understanding revenue by entity affects a multitude of management decisions. It can influence decisions about site locations, new product assignments, resource allocations, headcounts and marketing programs, among many other necessary decisions. The best part about these action centers is that it provides a clear picture across the enterprise with currencies translated to a single reporting currency in a single spot for management to begin these analyses. That removes a great deal of subjectivity from decisions like those mentioned, and it helps ensure that the company's resources are allocated appropriately. The quick, clean visibility of the data makes it easy for managers to react decisively without requiring major analysis, while still pointing to entities where more in-depth analysis might be productive.

Many ERP systemsmake it difficult to see this sort of information, hampering the rapid decisions and fast action that modern adaptive companies need to survive. QAD Adaptive ERPprovides the insight immediately so management can adapt to market conditions as they happen.

Which KPIs and metrics are most important to your organization? Learn more about QAD's predefined and highly customizable Action Centersas well as best practices for each.

Disclaimer

QAD Inc. published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 17:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QAD INC.
12:35pACTIONABLE INSIGHTS : Revenue by Entity
PU
08:16aQAD : Adaptive ERP 2020.1 Achieves Veracode Verified Standard Status
BU
10/28QAD : to Participate in Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest 1x1 Growth Conference
BU
10/27QAD : The Remedy for Inefficiencies in Contract Manufacturing
PU
10/14QAD : To Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host a Conferenc..
BU
10/13ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS : Operations Production Andon Board
PU
10/06QAD : Announces Enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP and Related Solutions Designed ..
BU
09/30QAD : Offers Diagnostic Tool to Help Manufacturers Gauge Their Ability to Handle..
AQ
09/29QAD : Offers Diagnostic Tool to Help Manufacturers Gauge Their Ability to Handle..
BU
09/25QAD : Automotive Director Terry Onica Included in Supply & Demand Chain Executiv..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 303 M - -
Net income 2021 1,12 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 956x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 936 M 936 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 931
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart QAD INC.
Duration : Period :
QAD Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QAD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 47,82 $
Spread / Highest target 0,38%
Spread / Average Target 0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Chilton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela Meyer Lopker President & Director
Peter R. van Cuylenburg Chairman
Daniel Lender Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Leif Petersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QAD INC.-6.11%936
ORACLE CORPORATION7.87%172 072
SAP SE-16.66%141 404
SERVICENOW INC.77.91%97 970
INTUIT INC.36.28%93 481
DOCUSIGN, INC.180.84%38 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group