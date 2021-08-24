QAD : Achieving the Best Outcomes with Change Management

Disruption is the watchword for manufacturers these days - even without the global COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers constantly deal with supply chain interruptions, fluid customer demands, global economic pressures, and technology-driven competition, among other forces. How enterprises respond to these scenarios depends on how well they adapt to and manage change.

QAD's recent white paper, 'How Manufacturers Can Thrive in the New Age of Disruption, 3 Core Characteristics of an Adaptive Manufacturer' describes how adaptive enterprises are intelligent, innovative and agile. Change management plays a major role in helping those enterprises thrive.

Business Change Management

We know that business change management encompasses all of the activities required to understand, prepare for and implement new initiatives, specifically new or upgraded technology implementations. The primary objective of business change management is to manage people-related business risks during periods of business change. It is necessary so that enterprises will truly realize the benefits of the identified business change.

Enterprises implementing new or upgraded technology, like an ERP or EQMS solution, can start by answering high-level questions related to the change:

Which change do we need to make?

Why is the change needed?

How will the change affect us?

When do we need to change?

Who will lead the change effort?

How will we be successful?

When enterprises adhere to the following broad change management tips when implementing a new process or technology, they can achieve successful outcomes:

Use a structured approach

Make sure it is simple to use, communicate about and understand

Start early in the project

Consider the individual and the organization

Create an effective communication plan

Above all, QAD knows that the major barometer of success is the level of involvement of executive leadership. The active and visible sponsorship of the management team is critical to success. Strong senior management support is a must.

Enabling Outcomes through Change Management

Creating an environment where change can occur successfully takes strategy building and planning. QAD has outlined a set of strategic steps to achieving successful outcomes with change management in the figure below.