QAD Solutions Guide: Offering Overview

Founded in 1979, QAD began as a small startup solution working with local companies to address a large gap in complete, integrated business software for manufacturing companies. As manufacturing businesses took their brands globally, we adapted quickly to keep up and our software has adapted as well. The QAD solution offering has expanded beyond the original QAD MFG/PRO (1984-2007)software to now include a full-featured suite of integrated software solutions to manage manufacturing, financials, operations, customer and supply chain processes.

What Solutions Does QAD Offer?

QAD offers a comprehensive portfolio of flexible, cloud-based software solutionsdesigned exclusively for global manufacturing known as QAD Adaptive Applications. It supports best-in-class, industry-specific business processes and flexible deployment options to enable manufacturers to become Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises.

The QAD solutions portfolio supports the effective and efficient management of manufacturing operations. By integrating industry best practicesand driving digital transformation, manufacturers can gain a competitive advantage with the ability to adapt and thrive in disruptive environments.

Software Built for Global Manufacturing Businesses

QAD solutions include industry-specific softwareapplications and systems built to increase profitability, improve productivity and manage key manufacturing business processes for scalable growth opportunities. Streamline processes and make smart data-driven decisions to meet the needs of manufacturing with applications and software that support:

No two manufacturing companies are exactly alike, and QAD's goal is to provide the best and most robust manufacturing software to meet the needs of different industries. Visit our Industriespage to learn more about the different industries we serve, and the QAD customerspage for customer successes partnering with QAD.

What is QAD Adaptive Applications?

The QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio of solutions helps manufacturers to become more agile, intelligent and innovative. It includes applications that cover many areas of manufacturing and supply chain by addressing five critical capabilities of an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise:

Learn more about the individual management applications that support adaptive manufacturers by visiting QAD's Solution pages.

Future-proof Manufacturing System Upgrades with an Adaptable Software Platform

QAD's solution portfolio includes next-generation ERP softwareand systems to keep pace with emerging business disruptors and industry-specific change. Next-generation ERP combines industry best practices, a flexible platform, and an adaptive user experience (UX) to enable digital transformation.

The core components of QAD Adaptive Applications are:

QAD Adaptive ERP - combines manufacturing ERP software and supply chain capabilities with a modern platform and user experience, delivered in the cloud, to help manufacturers better identify and address change in their industry.

QAD Enterprise Platform - future proof an ERP system and other applications by simplifying upgrades, making it easy to extend, add or modify functionality, data and processes with low-code/no-code implementation to support the adoption of advanced technologies.

Adaptive UX - provides an adaptable, device-independent user experience that supports personalization for each role, activity and user.

Additional software and systems that support manufacturing, strategic purchasing, supplier quality, global trade and supply chain management are available through our divisions: QAD Precision, QAD DynaSysand QAD Allocation.

QAD DynaSys offers a Digital Supply Chain Planning(DSCP) solution that enables you to optimize, analyze, simulate, collaborate, better understand and efficiently plan your supply chain activities. The softwareprovides a wide range of solutions to cover all your supply chain needs:

QAD Precision offers integrated global trade management and transportation execution solutions for enterprises. The software saves time, controls costs and mitigates risks to ensure every order meets international regulations and provides a wide range of solutions for your trade and transportation needs.

QAD Allocation offers integrated sourcing and supplier management solutions that eliminate off-contract buying, increases purchasing power and boosts cost savings. The solution facilitates sourcing and supplier management across direct and strategic indirect spend categories to ensure optimal supplier selection, accurate supplier performance analysis and reduced material costs. The portfolio of strategic sourcing and supplier management solutions include:

These integrated manufacturing and supply chain systems work together to provide a complete set of solutions for managing a variety of industry needs.

Manufacturing Management Software Built with Industry Best Practices

Manufacturing industry best practicesdeliver effective results that include improved quality performance, lower supply chain costs, greater productivity, higher customer satisfaction and a boost in profitability as well as help address regulatory and functional requirements.

Here are a few examples of manufacturing best practices:

The QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio includes integrations and features that support best practices for manufacturing. These best practices have been developed through QAD's deep industry expertise and active involvement with industry standards organizations. This insight results in the latest industry best practices in our products and services, driving faster implementations and greater fit out-of-the-box.

QAD Implementation

ERP implementation varies in detailed scope, but many follow a lifecycle process that starts with the engagement of solution providers, delivery partners, internal business and IT teams. Selecting the right ERP software is an important business decision that takes broad and deep research to know which one is the best fit.

QAD has a scalable process for ERP implementation. At each step, the teams review all milestones, deliverables and commitments. Using the 5 key steps of QAD's scalable ERP implementation process, engagement, planning, design, testing, and deployment come together for a successful and scalable implementation.

By following QAD's Effective On Boardingand QAD Adaptive ERPimplementation process steps, customers can develop an effective and scalable model for digital transformation. QAD Consulting and Transformation Servicesare able to guide customers through the implementation process and provide thought leadership when and where it's needed most.

QAD Customer Support

We work together with companies across the world who share our commitment to the manufacturing industry and delivering innovative solutions. To help support our customers, we offer global support and resources, which include in-depth training, a support center, consulting and transformation services, as well as other tools and resources.

Having an extended ecosystem of QAD partnersenables us to create more robust products and gives you the opportunity to work closely with ERP experts in your region and in your language to implement QAD quickly and efficiently.

Whether you are new to ERP and manufacturing management software, are looking to streamline your current business processes, or move your manufacturing company to the cloud, QAD's global team of experts are ready to help.