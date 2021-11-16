QAD : Streamline Onboarding and Training with QAD's Guide Me

What would the consequences be if half of the employees at your workplace left for new opportunities? Businesses have been forced to consider this frightening scenario as employees resign in record numbers and 40 percent of the workforce considers leaving their current jobsfor a variety of reasons. How can companies increase employee retention while reducing onboarding time and costs? The businesses that effectively address these questions will thrive and push past their competitors.

As the economy recovers from pandemic restrictions, job openings are at an all-time high, with 10.9 million positions available in July 2021. New opportunities and incentives have encouraged high turnover within the workforce as employees search for new positions. The mass exodus of over 4 million employeesin the summer of 2021 has led to a general loss of knowledge and a need for re-training new workers. This can be especially difficult for organizations that rely on technology and software for their day-to-day operations, such as manufacturing industries that use enterprise technology to support their production planning and execution strategies. Luckily for QAD users, the demand for effective trainingand product adoption is addressed through an efficient digital adoption strategy.

What is a Digital Adoption Platform?

Digital adoption platforms (DAP), or digital adoption solutions (DAS), automate processes and provide step-by-step guidance to help onboard new users and bring existing users up-to-speed with new technologies.

The most visible form of QAD's digital adoption solution is Guide Me, an embedded in-app support system offered to end-users. Guide Me is now available with QAD Adaptive ERP's web-based user interface, which helps users make a seamless transition to a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Guide Me features hundreds of walkthrough tutorials that display step-by-step help next to the relevant elements. With Guide Me, QAD users can learn how to navigate fundamental processes such as creating new users, entering requisitions or setting up alerts. Guide Me is especially useful to new employees with minimal computer experience who need additional guidance to effectively utilize an ERP system.

The Power of Guide Me Training Walkthroughs for QAD Software

High turnover rates in the workforce have placed strain on existing training systems in the manufacturing industry. Knowledge is lost as employees move to new opportunities. This forces companies to teach new hires how to use software integral to manufacturing processes. The burden falls on management to show their new team how to properly input dataand set up automated processes in their systems. Inefficient training systems combined with knowledge loss reduce efficiency and cripple businesses.

QAD's Guide Me addresses the urgent challenges facing the manufacturing industry workforce. Guide Me reduces the time spent on expensive, time-consuming in-person training by providing specific guidance through in-app tutorials. Guide Me helps fill the knowledge gap left by high employee turnover while driving workforce agility by quickly teaching users how to use new aspects of QAD's software.

Guide Me also has the potential to increase user efficiency while reducing frustration. Users can bring up a Guide Me tutorial before they contact their IT department if they are struggling to complete a task or process. Guide Me quickly delivers assistance to confused employees while reducing the demand for support resources. This helps effectively onboard new hires that are struggling to learn how to use company software.

QAD is constantly searching for advanced solutions to challenging problems. Guide Me is one way QAD helps its customers address the challenges of onboarding new employees. Existing customers on QAD's cloud-based ERPsystem can also leave feedbackon existing content and request new tutorials. QAD continues to improve its digital adoption solution by adding new training and resourcesto meet the evolving needs of customers. Please reach out to QAD to see a demo of Guide Me and the exciting new capabilities of QAD Adaptive ERPwith Adaptive UX.