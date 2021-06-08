QAD : How the Semiconductor Shortage Could Have Been Averted

Are We Really Learning from Our Mistakes?

The Guardianstated: 'The technology industry faces a growing shortage of semiconductors and other high-tech components following a failure to invest in new manufacturing facilities during the recession, experts have warned.' Does this sound like a quote you have read over and over again in 2021? This quote is from an article published in July 2011.

How could this problem of a semiconductor shortage have happened again? As an industry that embraces problem solvingas a daily practice, why didn't weimplement corrective actionsand apply our lessons learned? In looking at this crisis, we actually did learn and even added requirements to industry supply chain standards; however, we were not disciplined enough on our follow through and neglected to implement the appropriate corrective actions.

The good news is, according to an April 2021 surveyconducted by Automotive News Research & Data Center, 42% of automakers and parts suppliers say they will change the way they manage supply chain risk due to the current global shortage of microchips. The not so good news from the survey is that only 22% of companies are considering additional investments in technologies that would help create early warning signs of potential supply chain risks.

The origin of this most recent semiconductor shortage began in early 2020 as automotive assembly plants and the supply chain shut down due to COVID-19. While the automotive industry was shutting down, other industry sectors, such as consumer electronics were ramping up due to the stay-at-home orders. The chip manufacturers began shifting their manufacturing capacity to these other industry sectors who were now begging for supply. Very similar to the crisis in 2008-2009 and much to the surprise of industry analysts, automotive demand came back much quicker than expected. As a result, automotive OEMs were not able to ramp-up demand requirements fast enough back up the supply chain. The resulting impact of the currentsemiconductor chip shortage is expected to cost the global automotive industry $110 billion in lost revenue in 2021, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

How can we learn our lessons this time and permanently prevent such large-scale supply chain disruptions going forward? Here are three areas to consider:

Ensure your organization's essential supply chain processes are defined, documented and implemented

The origin of the semiconductor shortage can be traced back to automotive suppliers not having effective processes in managing the following five essential supply chain activities:

Fluctuating customer demand or inadequate forecasting Insufficient deployment of demand down through the supply chain Inadequate lead times for long lead-time critical parts Lack of or ineffective periodic review of supplier assessments against customer requirements/policies Insufficient inventory visibility throughout the supply chain

But, the industry has been here before and fixed it!

The AIAG/Odette Materials Management Operations Guideline/Logistic Evaluation (MMOG/LE) provides organizations with a supply chain management system. The first version of the MMOG/LE assessment was introduced in 2004 and is in its fifth revision today. The following is the content contained in the six chapters of MMOG/LE (see Figure 1).