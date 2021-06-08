QAD : How the Semiconductor Shortage Could Have Been Averted

Looking at these MMOG/LE recommendations, as an industry we surely should have known that electronics can have a lead time of 22 weeks or more. Tier 1 suppliers should have been passing on 22 weeks of supply requirements forecast to Tier 2 suppliers.
Periodically assess your organization's essential supply chain processes against best practices
Who has been checkingthe effectiveness of these essential supply chain processes? According to Deloitte, only 18% of chief procurement officers say they are formally tracking risk in their direct (Tier 1) supplier base and only 15% have visibility beyond that. In addition, according to the Automotive Newssurvey, most automakers and suppliers reported similar perspectives related to supply chain visibility. The survey found less than half describe the view of their sub-tier supply base as above average; moreover, 4 out of 10 say they have little to no visibility into the third layer of their supply base.
OEMs and Tier 1 organizations should have been conducting annual/periodic assessments to validate sub supplier adherence to these essential supply chain processrequirements. These actions alone may not have totally averted the semiconductor shortage but it sure would have helped the automotive industry to recover much faster.
MMOG/LE provides a comprehensive supply chain maturity model for organizations to self-assess their supply chain processes based on industry best practices. However, only a handful of automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers routinely perform supply chain assessments using the MMOG/LE criteria. Many Tier 1 suppliers who are not using MMOG/LE as a tool with Tier 2 often have a far less robust supply chain review process than MMOG/LE, which makes matters even worse.
Automotive manufacturers have consistently adopted annual internal auditing of their Quality Management Systemsto ensure ongoing effectiveness against ISO 9001/IATF 16949 and automotive customer-specific requirements. Assessment of these essential supply chain processes should also be incorporated into automotive suppliers' existing internal audit programs to ensure effective implementation and performance of these essential supply chain processes based on MMOG/LE criteria. Tier 1 suppliers who lack robust supply chain audits should consider adopting MMOG/LE. AIAG and Odette offer training globally for organizations looking for a robust assessment of lower tier suppliers.
Leverage core ERP technology to provide ongoing transparency of supply chain status and prediction of potential future disruptions
If we look at what MMOG/LE requires, when organizations leverage ERP as a best practice, disruptionsare minimized through automation of essential supply chain processes. Your organization should assess the following:
-
Do you take your organization's lead times and leverage them in ERP when calculating your demand?
-
Does your quality management systemremind your organization to review customer policies/requirements annually and take actions to deploy these requirements as necessary throughout your supply chain?
-
Is your organization leveraging your ERP's EDI/Web EDI functionality with 100% of your suppliers to quickly communicate demand down to your suppliers?
-
Does your company have an automated quality management system that reminds you it is time to audit/review suppliers, track audit results and issue supplier corrective actions, as necessary directly, to a web portal for prompt communication?
If you answered 'no' to any of the above questions, then your response timeto any disruption is going to be significantly delayed or even go undetected.
Preventing Future Auto Supply Chain Disruptions
With the automotive industry accelerating towards the adoption of new technologies, including electrification and autonomous mobility, we will continue to find ourselves competing with other industry sectors for supply of key technology components. We must learn from this current supply chain disruptionby improving visibility and management ofessential supply chain processes or we will certainly find ourselves in this kind of crisis again and most likely much sooner than a decade from now.
This article was co-written by Cathy Fisher, founder and president of Quistem, LLC.