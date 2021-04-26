QAD : Precision Chosen as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB), today announced it has been recognized by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2021.

Every year, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from more than 400 companies using questionnaires, personal interviews and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers for each year. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by meeting Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI and ease of implementation.

“Inbound Logistics is proud to honor QAD Precision for innovative solutions empowering logistics, trade and transportation excellence in 2021,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “The importance of supply chain and logistics technology solutions has been brought to the forefront for many companies as a result of recent business disruptions. Our audience continues to rely on technology solutions to drive efficiencies, provide visibility and hone execution. The editorial selection team had their work cut out for them, ultimately selecting only 100 technology solutions leaders from the 400+ candidates.”

“We are very pleased to have been recognized once again by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider,” said Corey Rhodes, President of QAD Precision. “Our end-to-end integrated global trade and transportation solution includes import, export, foreign-trade zone and global logistics solutions to help large and complex companies simplify global trade processes, reduce their tax burden, and increase logistics ROI.”

The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears in the April 2021 magazine edition and will be posted online at www.inboundlogistics.com by the end of April.

About QAD Precision – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., provides industry-leading global trade compliance, and multi carrier transportation execution solutions from a single, integrated platform. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision assists companies to streamline their import, export and transportation operations, optimize deliveries, and increase logistics ROI. QAD Precision's scalable and extensible solution easily integrates with existing ERP and WMS solutions. Industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision's global support centers to leverage thousands of carrier services and manage millions of global trade and shipping transactions every day. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.qadprecision.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005134/en/