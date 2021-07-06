QAD : Working with QAD ERP Consultants and Implementers

Finding the Right ERP Implementer

When it's time to design and plan the ERP implementation process, QAD customers have three choices for expert ERP implementers. The goal is to always find the best fit for each individual enterprise. Our customers can choose to work with:

QAD Consulting and Transformation Services team ;

QAD certified implementation partners ; or

A blend of QAD Consulting and Transformation services team combined with QAD certified implementation partners

QAD Consulting and Transformation Services Team

QAD Consulting and Transformation Services team consists of hundreds of subject matter experts with wide-ranging functional and technical backgrounds and experiences. They become a part of the project team implementing QAD Adaptive ERP. Usually, I will serve on a steering committee or assign a QAD Regional Services Vice President so that a senior QAD executive is assisting the team with strategic issues and working with executive level stakeholders. We work hard to create and maintain open connections with stakeholders and the project team to stimulate communication, and maintain transparency and a joint team effort.

QAD Certified Implementation Partners

QAD works with more than 100 globalpartnersas channel partners, system integrators and services organizations, solution providers and technology partners. Over the last few years, we have added major global partners as implementers who provide implementation consulting and system integration services. Among our global implementation partners are Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), InfoSys, ThirdWare, YASH Technologies and JK Technosoft (JKT).

To become QAD certified implementers, these organizations complete QAD's training and certification program that ensures their breadth and depth of product knowledge and implementation expertise. We bring them into our ecosystem, so to speak, to offer our customers the innovative solutionsthey need to upgrade their business processes and maintain their competitive advantage.

A Blend of QAD Consulting and Transformation Services Team and QAD Certified Implementation Partners

Sometimes a customer will choose to work with a blended team of QAD and partner system integrators as implementers. QAD experts are team players, eager and ready to take on implementation projects that best fit each company's needs.

What You Can Expect from a QAD Implementation

Regardless of the makeup of the implementation team, customers can expect the highest level of expertise and industry-specific experience from QAD implementers and system integrators. These knowledgeable professionals offer:

Extensive experience in implementation Program and Project Management

Quality assurance benchmarks and milestones

Effective On Boarding (EOB) methodology

Global best practices and local experience

Agreed upon schedule, budget and scope

Key measurements of success and ROI.

Our team members put in the time and effort to empower users, maximize the solution's value and minimize implementation risk. With over 2,000 certified QAD and partner consultants in 26 countries, QAD Consulting and Transformation Services offers customers the knowledge and expertise to achieve a superior Adaptive ERP implementation experience.

Rapid, Agile and Effective Implementations Result in Customer Satisfaction

Among the hundreds of examples of customers delighted with QAD's implementation process, I wanted to highlight two: Veoneer India and ANCA Pty Ltd.

Veoneer India

Veoneer Indiais a subsidiary of Veoneer, the world's largest company focused on automotive Safety Electronics; Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS); and Collaborative and Automated Driving (AD). They design, compile and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for active safety, autonomous driving, occupant protection and brake control.

Spun off from auto parts giant Autoliv in 2018, Veoneer needed an ERP systemof its own, and quickly with minimal disruption. Downtime in the automotive industry is prohibitively costly. In addition to requirements of data transparency, securityand inventory management, Veoneer needed a fast and reliable implementation and that's precisely what they got.

'I have never seen another ERP implementation with such a short implementation time frame,' said Head of Finance Navin Agarwal. 'The project went off without any glitches, even with the quick pace. It was the smoothest, shortest implementation I've ever seen.'

ANCA Pty Ltd.

ANCA Pty Ltd.is a global leader in quality CNC grinding machines and CNC systems, including grinding end mills, profile cutters, burrs and punches.The company's headquarters are in Australia, but it exports more than 99 percent of its products to customers in more than 45 countries. With offices in Europe, Asia, the U.S. and South America, the company is a thriving global manufacturer.

ANCA sought a way to streamline its purchasing process, improve communications with suppliers, increase the visibility of in-transit goods and improve inventory accuracy. ANCA needed a process for a single source of information that the company and their suppliers could rely on. The company needed a fast and straightforward implementation.

'QAD's implementation team was very supportive and worked closely with us to resolve questions or concerns quickly,' said Robert Foregard, ANCA's Supply Chain Analyst. ANCA's management called the implementation of QAD Supplier Portalone of the smoothest implementations they ever experienced. 'The ease of implementation made QAD Supplier Portal the natural choice. With an intuitive user experience, it was quick to train users and it easily integrates with our existing system,' commented Team Leader, ANCA Supply Chain Planning, Vignesh Kodaganallur.

The Right Fit for the Job

Whether a customer wants to work directly with the QAD Consulting and Transformation Services team, a QAD-certified partner or a blend of the two, the goal is always to find the right fit for the best ERP implementation process. We work hand-in-hand as team members with our customers to achieve their objectives. QAD's Effective On Boardingprocess and implementation steps deliver rapid and effective ERP deployment and digital transformation.