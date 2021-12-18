REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

QAF LIMITED Company Registration No. 195800035D (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) ANNOUNCEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPANY'S EGM TO BE HELD ON 21 DECEMBER 2021 RELATING TO THE DISPOSAL BY THE QAF GROUP OF THE PRIMARY PRODUCTION BUSINESS IN AUSTRALIA ("DISPOSAL") AND THE SPECIAL DIVIDEND Introduction : QAF Limited (" QAF " or the " Company ") refers to: its Circular to Shareholders and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (" EGM ") dated 6 December 2021 (" Circular ") notifying shareholders that the EGM of the Company will be held on 21 December 2021 at 11.00 a.m. by electronic means, and the Company's announcement dated 14 December 2021 relating to a proposed amendment to Ordinary Resolution 2; and the announcement issued by the Company on 6 December 2021 setting out the alternative arrangements relating to attendance at the EGM by electronic means and submission of substantial and relevant questions in advance. Response to questions from shareholders: The Company would like to thank shareholders for submitting their questions in advance of the EGM. Responses to substantial and relevant questions which have been submitted by verified shareholders are set out in Annex A . By Order of the Board Serene Yeo Company Secretary 18 December 2021 1

ANNEX A Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions Based on questions received from shareholders, the Company sets out its responses below, focussing on substantial and relevant questions. As some of the questions submitted overlap, the Company has set out its responses by way of subject matter/ themes. The information released in this announcement should be read in conjunction with the Company's Circular. Question Response Topic 1: Rationale for the Disposal We have received a The Board's rationale for the Disposal has been provided in section 5 of the Circular to Shareholders. We would reiterate that the question relating to the disposal of the Primary Production Business would enable the Group to focus on and support the growth of the Bakery and Distribution rationale for the and Warehousing Businesses through funding any equity contribution requirement of these capital expenditures, and enable the Group Disposal. to invest in new business opportunities related to these core businesses. Further, the Primary Production business has historically been a cyclical and volatile business being significantly dependent on and affected by factors such as commodity pork prices, grain costs and weather, compared with the Group's core Bakery and Distribution & Warehousing businesses, which have generated relatively higher and more stable margins and returns. Please see Chart (including Notes) below on the historical EBITDA of the three segments of the Group's business. A-1

Question Response Note 1: The drop in the EBITDA of the Bakery segment from approximately S$85 million in 2015 to S$54 million in 2016 is attributable to the divestment of 20% of GBKL held by the Group, resulting in a reduction of the Group's shareholding from 70% to 50% and GBKL ceasing to be a subsidiary. Note 2: The increase in the EBITDA of the Bakery segment from approximately S$50 million in 2019 to S$80 million in 2020 is attributable to higher demand from panic buying during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially at its onset. Topic 2: Financial Matters We have received The Disposal will monetize our Primary Production Business and is expected to bring in approximately S$150 million in cash. Please see various questions the table below. The financials in the table are based on the defined financial condition of the Primary Production entities as at 30 relating to financial November 2021. aspects of the Disposal. The final cash proceeds will be based on the defined financial condition of the Primary Production entities immediately before the Completion Date. The final numbers can only be determined after the financials, as at the relevant time immediately before Completion, are available. On Completion, we will receive an initial payment of the estimated sale price of an amount of approximately A$157 million. A-2

Question Response After Completion, the final adjustment to the sale price, if any, is expected to be in 1H2022 (subject to the terms of the Sale & Purchase Agreement). By way of illustration, on a proforma basis, the Disposal would improve the QAF Group's net cash position from approximately S$10 million to S$145 million at the end of FY2020, assuming the sale had been completed in FY2020. The significant net cash position will enable the QAF Group to focus on and support the expansion of the Bakery operations in Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines as well as the Distribution and Warehousing division. Please see Chart 1 below for the illustration described above. CHART 1 A-3