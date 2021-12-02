Request for Trading Halt::Request for Trading Halt
Issuer/ ManagerQAF LIMITEDSecuritiesQAF LIMITED - SG1A49000759 - Q01
Announcement Details
Note: In line with current market practice, trading on SGX-ST of all securities related to the counter(s) have also been similarly halted.Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Title Request for Trading HaltDate &Time of Broadcast 02-Dec-2021 07:35:34Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleRequest for Trading HaltAnnouncement ReferenceSG211202OTHRPC5YSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Serene YeoDesignationCompany SecretaryEffective Date and Time of the eventWith Immediate EffectReasons for Trading HaltPending release of announcement.
QAF Limited published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:30:01 UTC.