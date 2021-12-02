Log in
    Q01   SG1A49000759

QAF LIMITED

(Q01)
  Report
News 
Summary

Request for Trading Halt::Request for Trading Halt

12/02/2021 | 03:31am EST
Request for Trading Halt::Request for Trading Halt Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerQAF LIMITEDSecuritiesQAF LIMITED - SG1A49000759 - Q01
Note: In line with current market practice, trading on SGX-ST of all securities related to the counter(s) have also been similarly halted.Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Request for Trading HaltDate &Time of Broadcast 02-Dec-2021 07:35:34Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleRequest for Trading HaltAnnouncement ReferenceSG211202OTHRPC5YSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Serene YeoDesignationCompany SecretaryEffective Date and Time of the eventWith Immediate EffectReasons for Trading HaltPending release of announcement.
Related Announcements
Related Announcements

DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.

Disclaimer

QAF Limited published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 562 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2020 27,7 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net cash 2020 10,0 M 7,35 M 7,35 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 5,52%
Capitalization 503 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart QAF LIMITED
Duration : Period :
QAF Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QAF LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ke Jiang Lin Joint Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Kian Hwee Goh Joint Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Wui Leng Ong Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Andree Halim Chairman
Kwong Foo Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QAF LIMITED-3.31%369
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.83%11 096
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.14.10%5 458
LOTUS BAKERIES NV47.01%4 804
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.-28.86%4 605
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK-19.56%3 415