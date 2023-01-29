Advanced search
    CCAP   EGS73541C012

QALA FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

(CCAP)
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2023-01-24
2.350 EGP   -0.42%
2022QALA For Financial Investments Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022QALA For Financial Investments Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Qala For Financial Investments : Qalaa Holdings 3Q22 Business Review - Consolidated Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QALA For Financial Investments : 3Q2022 Investor Presentation

01/29/2023 | 04:54am EST
Qalaa Holdings

Investor Presentation

AFRICAN LEADER IN

INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY

January 2023

Strictly Private and Confidential

All Figures as of 3Q22 Unless Otherwise Stated

Contents

I

II

III

Overview

3-7

Industries & Companies

8-26

Highlights

27-36

2

Overview

AFRICAN LEADER IN INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY

Qalaa Holdings at a Glance

Leading investment company in energy and

infrastructure, established in 2004

Building businesses in the core industries that will define our region's future, including refining, energy

distribution and transportation and logistics

Currently operating in 15 Middle Eastern and African

countries

+17k employees across the organization

Consolidated Income Statement Highlights

3Q22 Revenues of EGP 23,722.2 mn vs. EGP 12,781.3 mn in 3Q21

3Q22 EBITDA* of EGP 8,841.2 mn vs. EGP 1,205.5 mn in 3Q21

3Q22 Net Income after Minority Interest of EGP 16.7 mn vs. a net loss of

EGP 440.7 mn in 3Q21

Consolidated Income Statement Highlights (excluding ERC**)

3Q22 Revenues of EGP 5,860.8 mn vs. EGP 4,683.0 mn in 3Q21

3Q22 EBITDA* of EGP 1,057.1 mn vs. EGP 520.6 mn in 3Q21

3Q22 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 584.2 mn vs. a net loss of

EGP 308.0 mn in 3Q21

Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2022

Total consolidated assets of c. EGP 115.6 bn (at current book value)

Total bank debt stood at EGP 71.8 bn, of which EGP 47.1 bn was related

to ERC

  • Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses
  • ERC is the Egyptian Refining Company, a greenfield second-stage refinery under Qalaa's energy platform (please refer to slide number 13 for more details)

4

Qalaa Holdings Ownership Structure and Share Information

Shareholder Structure (as at 30 September 2022)

EIIC, 5.5%

Olayan, 9.1%

Dubai Holding, 3.8%

CIB, 2.9%

CCP, 23.5%*

Others, 55.2%

CCAP.CA on the EGX

Number of Shares

1,820,000,000

Of which preferred shares**

401,738,649

Of which common shares

1,418,261,351

Paid-in Capital

EGP 9,100,000,000

Share Price as of September

EGP 1.31

30, 2022

Market Cap

EGP 2,384,200,000

  • CCP is owned by the senior management of Qalaa Holdings.
  • Preferred shares are fully owned by CCP and only enjoy a higher voting weight where each share has the voting power of three ordinary shares.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Qalaa Holdings SAE published this content on 29 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2023 09:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 90 611 M 3 032 M 3 032 M
Net income 2022 -1 093 M -36,6 M -36,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 342 M 179 M 179 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart QALA FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
Duration : Period :
QALA For Financial Investments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QALA FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,35 EGP
Average target price 2,11 EGP
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisham Hussein El-Khazindar Managing Director & Executive Director
Moataz Farouk Mohammed Ayad Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ahmed Mohammad Hassanein Heikal Chairman
Ramy Barsoum Head-Information Technology
Ahmed Abd El-Sattar Group Chief Information & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QALA FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS12.98%179
BLACKROCK, INC.7.09%113 692
UBS GROUP AG14.85%68 273
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)9.97%40 471
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.10.62%36 271
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.32%31 667