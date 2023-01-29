QALA For Financial Investments : 3Q2022 Investor Presentation
Qalaa Holdings
Investor Presentation
AFRICAN LEADER IN
INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY
January 2023
Strictly Private and Confidential
All Figures as of 3Q22 Unless Otherwise Stated
Overview
3-7
Industries & Companies
8-26
Highlights
27-36
AFRICAN LEADER IN INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY
Qalaa Holdings at a Glance
Leading investment company in energy and
infrastructure, established in 2004
Building businesses in the core industries that will define our region's future, including refining, energy
distribution and transportation and logistics
Currently operating in 15 Middle Eastern and African
countries
+17k employees across the organization
Consolidated Income Statement Highlights
3Q22 Revenues of EGP 23,722.2 mn vs. EGP 12,781.3 mn in 3Q21
3Q22 EBITDA* of EGP 8,841.2 mn vs. EGP 1,205.5 mn in 3Q21
3Q22 Net Income after Minority Interest of EGP 16.7 mn vs. a net loss of
EGP 440.7 mn in 3Q21
Consolidated Income Statement Highlights (excluding ERC**)
3Q22 Revenues of EGP 5,860.8 mn vs. EGP 4,683.0 mn in 3Q21
3Q22 EBITDA* of EGP 1,057.1 mn vs. EGP 520.6 mn in 3Q21
3Q22 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 584.2 mn vs. a net loss of
EGP 308.0 mn in 3Q21
Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2022
Total consolidated assets of c. EGP 115.6 bn (at current book value)
Total bank debt stood at EGP 71.8 bn, of which EGP 47.1 bn was related
to ERC
Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses
ERC is the Egyptian Refining Company, a greenfield second-stage refinery under Qalaa's energy platform (please refer to slide number 13 for more details)
Qalaa Holdings Ownership Structure and Share Information
Shareholder Structure (as at 30 September 2022)
EIIC, 5.5%
Olayan, 9.1%
Dubai Holding, 3.8%
CIB, 2.9%
CCP, 23.5%*
Others, 55.2%
CCAP.CA on the EGX
Number of Shares
1,820,000,000
Of which preferred shares**
401,738,649
Of which common shares
1,418,261,351
Paid-in Capital
EGP 9,100,000,000
Share Price as of September
EGP 1.31
30, 2022
Market Cap
EGP 2,384,200,000
CCP is owned by the senior management of Qalaa Holdings.
Preferred shares are fully owned by CCP and only enjoy a higher voting weight where each share has the voting power of three ordinary shares.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Qalaa Holdings SAE published this content on 29 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2023 09:53:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about QALA FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
Sales 2022
90 611 M
3 032 M
3 032 M
Net income 2022
-1 093 M
-36,6 M
-36,6 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-3,92x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
5 342 M
179 M
179 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,05x
Nbr of Employees
32 000
Free-Float
61,6%
Chart QALA FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends QALA FOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2,35 EGP
Average target price
2,11 EGP
Spread / Average Target
-10,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.