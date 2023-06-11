QALA For Financial Investments : Annual Report 2021

We are benefitting from a strong competitive advantage across our platforms that have a high percentage of local inputs and resources or high volumes of export sales.

regulations and cross-border controls, while core policy reforms in the US remain to be seen, changing the rules of the game. The shifting role of China amid its unfavorable demographics is evidenced by successive delistings from the New York Stock Exchange, coupled with a gradual move away from its position as the manufacturing hub for the US and Europe. As a result, we

This past year saw the Group react to seismic shifts in the global economy and a rapidly shifting operating environment with resilience and agility. This comes as no surprise to me as I have always been optimistic about the future of our businesses and a strong believer in the opportunities in our markets waiting to be harnessed. We have a solid investment thesis with incredible

potential that will support us on our path of navigating upcoming challenges and a new global environment. As the world enters into a period of adjustment from globalization, we see difficult times ahead, especially for emerging markets. Heading into a new phase of increasing protectionism and diminishing interdependence between nations, significant inflationary pressures - which show no signs of slowing down - have impacted every corner of the world, driving sluggish economic growth globally. A Period of Adjustment and Unprecedented Global Challenges During the past decade, globalization has been put to the test through a series of significant events that posed serious challenges and offset the benefits it once provided. With tumultuous times bringing structural global issues to the surface, protectionism and nationalism have given way to a less connected world, shifting away from openness and interdependency between national economies. This period will be one of long- term adjustment as nations move to both safeguard and untangle themselves from global value chains, which exacerbated the ripple effect of localized economic and political shocks to uncover systemic vulnerability. In an uncertain post-COVID recovery, the ongoing US-China trade tensions have sparked further localized

see a dwindling level of access to capital for Asia's largest economy, creating a significant deceleration globally. To the West, unfunded liability levels are placing US pension funds at a risk of imploding, driving fundamental national policy changes. On the capital markets front, rising interest rates had a substantial negative impact on fixed income instruments in parallel to shaking up company valuations, which witnessed sharp declines. With markets entering repricing mode following interest rate tightening, we can expect an economic slowdown to persist in the fight against global inflationary pressures. In addition, we see increasing yields that result in funding difficulties across emerging markets, leaving record levels of government debt in its wake. The repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have further exacerbated adverse market conditions. Its impact on energy and food security has caused supply scarcity across European and emerging economies, leading to energy price hikes. It is more imperative now than ever to continue our path towards diversifying energy supply sources and routes. Qalaa is exceptionally positioned to support the accelerated deployment of renewables and is already solidly rooted in the sector with Taqa Arabia's EGP 1.35 billion solar power plant in Aswan's Benban Solar Park that connects 65 MW of solar energy to the national grid.

Qalaa Holdings has proved more than able to navigate these tough waters in the past couple of years, as inflation shifts pricing power to producers across all sectors, and as local manufacturing gains more support. We are benefitting from a strong competitive advantage across our platforms that have a high percentage of local inputs and resources or high volumes of export sales, and I am proud of our adaptability. We have been able to maneuver difficult macroeconomic dynamics to come out stronger on the other side, and I continue to look to our future optimistically, with big hopes for the progress of our investment strategy. A Reengineered World Order Benefits Emerging Markets The reengineering of the international economic order will in essence create a trade divide akin to the Cold War era. It is amid the turbulent global landscape that emerging markets will need to identify unique opportunities to bridge the divide and overcome their struggle to seek funding and investment support in the absence of carry trade and timid appetites for long-term bond issuances. To drive GDP growth and nurture trade and investment, emerging markets will be pushed to seek structural solutions from within and to harness their own competitive advantages. Emerging markets will forge key positions for themselves among the ranks of the realigned economic order through the successful