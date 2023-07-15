The aforementioned debt settlement/restructuring may see Qalaa recognize gains in the coming period, driven by capital gains from the sale of a few assets;

Finalizing debt restructuring at Qalaa Holdings remains a priority. Some of the debts related to Qalaa and its subsidiaries have been successfully settled or restructured. Moreover, Qalaa is negotiating the settlement of other debt obligations using the shares of its recently listed subsidiary TAQA Arabia, with the option of repurchasing these shares in the future. Qalaa may continue to employ this strategy with other assets going forward, as it reaches agreements with its creditors around debt settlement and restructuring. Going forward, Qalaa may also divest a few small

The Group's export proceeds reached c. USD 24.2 million in 1Q23, while local foreign currency revenue recorded c. USD 798.4 million. Moving forward, Qalaa will continue focusing on exports to benefit from the cost advantage available to local manufacturers;

ASCOM's growth was mostly driven by the impact of the EGP devaluation on the USD denominated businesses such as Ascom for Chemicals and Carbonates Manufacturing, and insulation material producer GlassRock;

National Printing's revenue was up across all its product lines. The segment benefitted from a combination of higher prices and improved volume;

TAQA Arabia's solid top line results were primarily driven by a strong performance at its gas division (TAQA Gas), including the increase in CNG volumes sold as a result of the expansion in CNG station numbers. Revenue was also supported by the increase in fuel prices at TAQA Arabia's petroleum product distribution division (TAQA Petroleum);

Despite ERC's receivables from EGPC having reached USD 699 million as of 31 March 2023, EGPC continues to make payments that have since reduced the outstanding balance to USD c. 510 million as of end of June 2023. This is a positive development that enabled ERC to pay USD 445 million towards the settlement of debt and the funding of the Debt Service Reserve Account in June 2023;

ERC was the primary driver behind consolidated revenue growth, contributing c.77% to Qalaa's total revenue in 1Q23. ERC's refining margins have remained strong during the quarter but have significantly tapered in 2Q23, heading towards normalized margins.

Starting 1Q23, Qalaa applied the optional exceptional accounting treatment introduced to the Egyptian Accounting Standards which allows for the FX gains/losses incurred following the devaluation of the EGP to be reclassified into other comprehensive income (OCI) under equity on the balance sheet. 1Q22 financials were restated accordingly for ease of comparison.

The staff and assets of Qalaa's Sudan affiliate Takamol Cement are safe and continue to operate at a limited capacity. Qalaa continues to closely monitor the ongoing developments within the country;

Qalaa is currently studying several new

Qalaa has been resilient despite highly challenging macroeconomic conditions. The Group will continue driving growth by making small incremental investments in its subsidiaries, expanding its cashflows, and thereby reducing debt to cash flow ratios. Management is confident this strategy will continue to deliver;

1Q 2023 BUSINESS REVIEW

CAIRO, EGYPT: 15 July 2023

1Q 2023 Consolidated Income Statement Highlights

Revenue Revenue (excluding ERC) EGP 30.3 bn EGP 6.9 bn vs. EGP 18.7 bn in 1Q22 vs. EGP 5.0 bn in 1Q22 EBITDA* EBITDA (excluding ERC) EGP 10.3 bn EGP 1.6 bn vs. EGP 3.9 bn in 1Q22 vs. EGP 783.4 mn in 1Q22 Net Income After Minority** Net Income After Minority (excluding ERC)** EGP 73.0 mn EGP (475.6) mn vs. EGP 468.9 mn in 1Q22*** vs. EGP 255.1 mn in 1Q22*** Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet at 31 March 2023 Consolidated Assets Consolidated Debt EGP 184.2 bn EGP 95.2 bn At current book value vs. EGP 144.9 bn in FY22 Of which EGP 61.9 bn related to ERC

*Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses

**In 1Q23 QH applied the optional exceptional accounting treatment of reclassifying the FX to the Other Comprehensive Income (OCI). Comparative figures of 1Q22 have been restated accordingly.

***Including a one-off gain of EGP 842 million booked as a result of debt restructuring at the Transportation and Logistics sector

ERC's debt consists of the USD Equivalent of EGP 37.57 billion in Senior Net Debt (Senior Debt - Cash) and EGP 16.6 billion in Mezzanine Debt

Qalaa Holdings, a leader in energy and infrastructure (CCAP.CA on the Egyptian Exchange), released today its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending 31 March 2023. The Group recorded a 62% y-o-y increase in revenue to EGP

30.3 billion in 1Q23, and recurring EBITDA of EGP 10.3 billion compared to EGP 3.9 billion in 1Q22. The solid performance reflects solid refining margins at ERC and strong performances across all subsidiaries.

It is worth noting that ERC's refining margins remained strong in 1Q23 despite beginning to taper, averaging USD 3.7 million per day during the quarter compared to USD 2.7 million per day in 1Q22 and USD 4.9 million per day in 4Q22. Refining margins continued to taper in 2Q23 as they head towards normalized margins. Excluding ERC, Qalaa's revenue grew by 38% y-o-y to EGP 6.9 billion in 1Q23 and recurring EBITDA increased by 105% y-o-y to EGP 1.6 billion in 1Q23.

At Qalaa's bottom line, the Group recorded a net income after minority of EGP 73.0 million, down 84% from the EGP

468.9 million recorded in the same period last year. It is to be noted that in 1Q22, the Transportation & Logistics segment underwent a debt restructuring process which led to a one-off gain of EGP 842 million during that quarter. Furthermore, 1Q23 Net Profit was negatively affected by the significantly higher finance costs following globally elevated interest rates, as well as higher taxes during the period.

Financial and operational highlights follow, as do the management's comments and overview of the performance of different business units. Full financials are now available for download at ir.qalaaholdings.com.