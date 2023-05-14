QALA For Financial Investments : Qalaa Holdings 4Q22 Business Review - Consolidated Results

*Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses

Qalaa Holdings, a leader in energy and infrastructure (CCAP.CA on the Egyptian Exchange), released today its consolidated financial results for the year ending 31 December 2022. The Group recorded a 113% y-o-y increase in revenue to EGP

97.7 billion in FY22, and recurring EBITDA of EGP 32.3 billion compared to EGP 4.1 billion in FY21. The solid performance reflects record refining margins at ERC and strong performances across all subsidiaries.

It is worth noting that ERC's refining margins were remarkably strong in 2022, averaging USD 4.9 million per day in 4Q22 compared to USD 1.8 million per day in 4Q21, as a result of high petroleum product prices. Excluding ERC, Qalaa's revenue grew by 33% y-o-y to EGP 22.9 billion in FY22 and recurring EBITDA increased by 101% y-o-y to EGP 3.7 billion in FY22.

At Qalaa's bottom line, the Group recorded a net loss after minority of EGP 2.3 billion, in line with last year. The net loss came despite operational improvements, due to an FX loss of EGP 4.7 billion following the devaluation of the Egyptian pound.

Financial and operational highlights follow, as do the management's comments and overview of the performance of different business units. Full financials are now available for download at ir.qalaaholdings.com.