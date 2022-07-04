|
Qalaa E : 1Q2022 Investor Presentation
Qalaa Holdings
Investor Presentation
AFRICAN LEADER IN
INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY
July 2022
Overview
Industries & Companies
Highlights
AFRICAN LEADER IN INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY
Qalaa Holdings at a Glance
Leading investment company in energy and
infrastructure, established in 2004
Building businesses in the core industries that will define our region's future, including refining, energy distribution and transportation and logistics
Currently operating in 5 Middle Eastern and African
countries
+17k employees across the organization
Consolidated Income Statement Highlights
1Q22 Revenues of EGP 18,681.6 mn vs. EGP 7,994.7 mn in 1Q21
1Q22 EBITDA* of EGP 3,889.7 mn vs. EGP 90.5 mn in 1Q21
1Q22 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 584.1 mn vs. a net loss of
EGP 478.6 mn in 1Q21
Consolidated Income Statement Highlights (excluding ERC**)
1Q22 Revenues of EGP 4,972.5 mn vs. EGP 3,875.5 mn in 1Q21
1Q22 EBITDA* of EGP 783.4 mn vs. EGP 356.7 mn in 1Q21
1Q22 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 812.9 mn vs. a net loss of
EGP 255.8 mn in 1Q21
Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022
Total consolidated assets of c. EGP 99.7 bn (at current book value)
Total bank debt stood at EGP 71.9 bn, of which EGP 50.5 bn was related
to ERC
-
Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses
-
ERC is the Egyptian Refining Company, a greenfield second-stage refinery under Qalaa's energy platform (please refer to slide number 13 for more details)
Qalaa Holdings Ownership Structure and Share Information
Shareholder Structure (as at 31 March 2022)
|
|
EIIC, 5.5%
|
Olayan, 9.1%
|
Dubai Holding, 3.8%
|
|
|
CIB, 2.9%
|
Number of Shares
|
1,820,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
Of which preferred shares**
|
401,738,649
|
CCP, 23.5%*
|
|
Of which common shares
|
1,418,261,351
|
|
|
|
|
Paid-in Capital
|
EGP 9,100,000,000
|
|
|
Share Price as of March 31,
|
EGP 1.35
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
Others, 55.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Market Cap
|
EGP 2,457,000,000
-
CCP is owned by the senior management of Qalaa Holdings.
-
Preferred shares are fully owned by CCP and only enjoy a higher voting weight where each share has the voting power of three ordinary shares.
