    CCAP   EGS73541C012

QALAA HOLDINGS S.A.E.

(CCAP)
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2022-07-02
1.095 EGP   -5.03%
07:33aQALAA E : 1Q2022 Investor Presentation
PU
06/30QALAA E : Holdings 1Q22 Business Review - Consolidated Results
PU
06/30QALAA E : Holdings carried over the positive momentum from 2021 into the new year showcasing its agility and navigating shifting macroeconomic dynamics, delivering a remarkable 134% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenues to EGP 18.7 billion in 1Q22 and an impressive year-on-year increase in recur..
PU
Qalaa E : 1Q2022 Investor Presentation

07/04/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Qalaa Holdings

Investor Presentation

AFRICAN LEADER IN

INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY

July 2022

Strictly Private and Confidential

All Figures as of 1Q22 Unless Otherwise Stated

Contents

I

II

III

Overview

3-8

Industries & Companies

9-28

Highlights

29-36

2

Overview

AFRICAN LEADER IN INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY

Qalaa Holdings at a Glance

Leading investment company in energy and

infrastructure, established in 2004

Building businesses in the core industries that will define our region's future, including refining, energy distribution and transportation and logistics

Currently operating in 5 Middle Eastern and African

countries

+17k employees across the organization

Consolidated Income Statement Highlights

1Q22 Revenues of EGP 18,681.6 mn vs. EGP 7,994.7 mn in 1Q21

1Q22 EBITDA* of EGP 3,889.7 mn vs. EGP 90.5 mn in 1Q21

1Q22 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 584.1 mn vs. a net loss of

EGP 478.6 mn in 1Q21

Consolidated Income Statement Highlights (excluding ERC**)

1Q22 Revenues of EGP 4,972.5 mn vs. EGP 3,875.5 mn in 1Q21

1Q22 EBITDA* of EGP 783.4 mn vs. EGP 356.7 mn in 1Q21

1Q22 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 812.9 mn vs. a net loss of

EGP 255.8 mn in 1Q21

Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2022

Total consolidated assets of c. EGP 99.7 bn (at current book value)

Total bank debt stood at EGP 71.9 bn, of which EGP 50.5 bn was related

to ERC

  • Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses
  • ERC is the Egyptian Refining Company, a greenfield second-stage refinery under Qalaa's energy platform (please refer to slide number 13 for more details)

4

Qalaa Holdings Ownership Structure and Share Information

Shareholder Structure (as at 31 March 2022)

EIIC, 5.5%

Olayan, 9.1%

Dubai Holding, 3.8%

CCAP.CA on the EGX

CIB, 2.9%

Number of Shares

1,820,000,000

Of which preferred shares**

401,738,649

CCP, 23.5%*

Of which common shares

1,418,261,351

Paid-in Capital

EGP 9,100,000,000

Share Price as of March 31,

EGP 1.35

2022

Others, 55.2%

Market Cap

EGP 2,457,000,000

  • CCP is owned by the senior management of Qalaa Holdings.
  • Preferred shares are fully owned by CCP and only enjoy a higher voting weight where each share has the voting power of three ordinary shares.

5

