Qalaa E : 2Q2021 Investor Presentation
Qalaa Holdings
Investor Presentation
AFRICAN LEADER IN
INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY
October 2021
Strictly Private and Confidential
All Figures as of 1Q21 Unless Otherwise Stated
Overview
3-8
Industries & Companies
9-28
Highlights
29-36
AFRICAN LEADER IN INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY
Qalaa Holdings at a Glance
Leading investment company in energy and
infrastructure, established in 2004
Building businesses in the core industries that will define our region's future, including refining, energy distribution and transportation and logistics
Currently operating in 5 Middle Eastern and African
countries
+17,500 employees across the organization
2Q21 Revenues
Consolidatedof EGP 10,178 Income.3 Statementmn vs. EGP Highlights7,402.5 mn in 2Q20
2Q21 EBITDA* of EGP 750.0 mn vs. EGP 366.6 mn in 2Q20
2Q21 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 401.5 mn vs. a net loss of
EGP 712.1 mn in 2Q20
Consolidated2Q21 Revenues Incomeof EGP Statement4,164.0 mn Highlightsvs. EGP 3,449 (excluding.6 mn in ERC**)2Q20
2Q21 EBITDA* of EGP 454.2 mn vs. EGP 360.4 mn in 2Q20
2Q21 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 258.3 mn vs. a net loss of
EGP 445.0 mn in 2Q20
HighlightsTotal consolidated from Consolidatedassets of c. EGP Balance82.0 bn Sheet(at current as at 30book Junevalue) 2021 Total bank debt stood at EGP 61.3 bn, of which EGP 42.9 bn was related to ERC
Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses
ERC is the Egyptian Refining Company, a greenfield second-stage refinery under Qalaa's energy platform (please refer to slide number 13 for more details)
Qalaa Holdings Ownership Structure and Share Information
Shareholder Structure (as at 30 June 2021)
EIIC, 5.5%
Olayan, 9.1%
Dubai Holding, 3.8%
CIB, 2.9%
HNW Local
Individuals, 15.0%
CCP, 23.5%*
Others, 40.2%
CCAP.CA on the EGX
Number of Shares
1,820,000,000
Of which preferred shares**
401,738,649
Of which common shares
1,418,261,351
Paid-in Capital
EGP 9,100,000,000
Share Price as of June 30,
EGP 1.21
2021
Market Cap
EGP 2,202,200,000
CCP is owned by the senior management of Qalaa Holdings.
Preferred shares are fully owned by CCP and only enjoy a higher voting weight where each share has the voting power of three ordinary shares.
Sales 2021
42 988 M
2 747 M
2 747 M
Net income 2021
-1 075 M
-68,7 M
-68,7 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-2,09x
-2,09x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
3 756 M
239 M
240 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,09x
0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,08x
0,08x
Nbr of Employees
32 000
32 000
Free-Float
66,9%
