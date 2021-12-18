Qalaa E : 3Q2021 Investor Presentation
Qalaa Holdings
Investor Presentation
AFRICAN LEADER IN
INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY
December 2021
Strictly Private and Confidential
All Figures as of 3Q21 Unless Otherwise Stated
Overview
3-8
Industries & Companies
9-28
Highlights
29-36
AFRICAN LEADER IN INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY
Qalaa Holdings at a Glance
Leading investment company in energy and
infrastructure, established in 2004
Building businesses in the core industries that will define our region's future, including refining, energy distribution and transportation and logistics
Currently operating in 5 Middle Eastern and African
countries
+17k employees across the organization
Consolidated Income Statement Highlights
3Q21 Revenues of EGP 12,796.5 mn vs. EGP 8,760.1 mn in 3Q20
3Q21 EBITDA* of EGP 1,205.5 mn vs. EGP 182.1 mn in 3Q20
3Q21 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 440.7 mn vs. a net loss of
EGP 443.5 mn in 3Q20
Consolidated Income Statement Highlights (excluding ERC**)
3Q21 Revenues of EGP 4,698.2 mn vs. EGP 3,383.3 mn in 3Q20
3Q21 EBITDA* of EGP 520.6 mn vs. EGP 320.3 mn in 3Q20
3Q21 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 308.0 mn vs. a net loss of
EGP 193.6 mn in 3Q20
Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2021
Total consolidated assets of c. EGP 82.0 bn (at current book value)
Total bank debt stood at EGP 63.1 bn, of which EGP 43.6 bn was related
to ERC
Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses
ERC is the Egyptian Refining Company, a greenfield second-stage refinery under Qalaa's energy platform (please refer to slide number 13 for more details)
Qalaa Holdings Ownership Structure and Share Information
Shareholder Structure (as at 30 September 2021)
EIIC, 5.5%
Olayan, 9.1%
Dubai Holding, 3.8%
CIB, 2.9%
CCP, 23.5%*
Others, 55.2%
CCAP.CA on the EGX
Number of Shares
1,820,000,000
Of which preferred shares**
401,738,649
Of which common shares
1,418,261,351
Paid-in Capital
EGP 9,100,000,000
Share Price as of September
EGP 1.14
30, 2021
Market Cap
EGP 2,074,800,000
CCP is owned by the senior management of Qalaa Holdings.
Preferred shares are fully owned by CCP and only enjoy a higher voting weight where each share has the voting power of three ordinary shares.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Qalaa Holdings SAE published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 16:19:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
42 988 M
2 747 M
2 747 M
Net income 2021
-1 075 M
-68,7 M
-68,7 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-2,09x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
3 756 M
239 M
240 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,08x
Nbr of Employees
32 000
Free-Float
66,9%
Technical analysis trends QALAA HOLDINGS S.A.E.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
1,23 EGP
Average target price
1,51 EGP
Spread / Average Target
22,3%
