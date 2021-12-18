Log in
Qalaa E : 3Q2021 Investor Presentation

12/18/2021 | 11:20am EST
Qalaa Holdings

Investor Presentation

AFRICAN LEADER IN

INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY

December 2021

Strictly Private and Confidential

All Figures as of 3Q21 Unless Otherwise Stated

Contents

I

II

III

Overview

3-8

Industries & Companies

9-28

Highlights

29-36

2

Overview

AFRICAN LEADER IN INFRASTRUCTURE & INDUSTRY

Qalaa Holdings at a Glance

Leading investment company in energy and

infrastructure, established in 2004

Building businesses in the core industries that will define our region's future, including refining, energy distribution and transportation and logistics

Currently operating in 5 Middle Eastern and African

countries

+17k employees across the organization

Consolidated Income Statement Highlights

3Q21 Revenues of EGP 12,796.5 mn vs. EGP 8,760.1 mn in 3Q20

3Q21 EBITDA* of EGP 1,205.5 mn vs. EGP 182.1 mn in 3Q20

3Q21 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 440.7 mn vs. a net loss of

EGP 443.5 mn in 3Q20

Consolidated Income Statement Highlights (excluding ERC**)

3Q21 Revenues of EGP 4,698.2 mn vs. EGP 3,383.3 mn in 3Q20

3Q21 EBITDA* of EGP 520.6 mn vs. EGP 320.3 mn in 3Q20

3Q21 Net Loss after Minority Interest of EGP 308.0 mn vs. a net loss of

EGP 193.6 mn in 3Q20

Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2021

Total consolidated assets of c. EGP 82.0 bn (at current book value)

Total bank debt stood at EGP 63.1 bn, of which EGP 43.6 bn was related

to ERC

  • Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses
  • ERC is the Egyptian Refining Company, a greenfield second-stage refinery under Qalaa's energy platform (please refer to slide number 13 for more details)

4

Qalaa Holdings Ownership Structure and Share Information

Shareholder Structure (as at 30 September 2021)

EIIC, 5.5%

Olayan, 9.1%

Dubai Holding, 3.8%

CIB, 2.9%

CCP, 23.5%*

Others, 55.2%

CCAP.CA on the EGX

Number of Shares

1,820,000,000

Of which preferred shares**

401,738,649

Of which common shares

1,418,261,351

Paid-in Capital

EGP 9,100,000,000

Share Price as of September

EGP 1.14

30, 2021

Market Cap

EGP 2,074,800,000

  • CCP is owned by the senior management of Qalaa Holdings.
  • Preferred shares are fully owned by CCP and only enjoy a higher voting weight where each share has the voting power of three ordinary shares.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Qalaa Holdings SAE published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 16:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
