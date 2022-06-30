Qalaa E : Holdings 1Q22 Business Review - Consolidated Results

1Q 2022 BUSINESS REVIEW

CAIRO, EGYPT: 30 June 2022

Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet at 31 March 2022

Consolidated Assets Consolidated Debt EGP 99,672.5 mn EGP 71,889.5 mn At current book value vs. EGP 84,268.4 mn in FY21 Of which EGP 50,452.3 mn related to ERC

*Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses

Qalaa Holdings, a leader in energy and infrastructure (CCAP.CA on the Egyptian Exchange, formerly Citadel Capital), released today its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022. The Group recorded a 134% y-o-y increase in revenues to EGP 18,681.6 million in 1Q22 and recurring EBITDA of EGP 3,889.7 million compared to EGP 90.5 million in 1Q21. The solid performance reflects the success of Qalaa's robust operational and growth strategies across its subsidiaries. Furthermore, improved refining margins at ERC along with a turnaround in market conditions and global surge in commodity prices, benefitted the Group's consolidated performance during the quarter.

To note, refining margins continued to improve in 1Q22 to average USD 2.7 million per day as a result of oil product price hikes and the Russo-Ukrainian war. Excluding ERC, Qalaa's revenues grew by 28% y-o-y to EGP 4,972.5 million in 1Q22 and recurring EBITDA increased more than two-foldyear-on-year to EGP 783.4 million in 1Q22. At Qalaa's bottom-line, the Group booked a net loss of EGP 584.1 million in 1Q22 compared to a net loss of EGP 478.6 million in the same quarter the previous year.

Financial and operational highlights follow, as do management's comments and overview of the performance of different business units. Full financials are now available for download at ir.qalaaholdings.com.