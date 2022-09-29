Qalaa E : Holdings 2Q22 Business Review - Consolidated Results

2Q 2022 BUSINESS REVIEW

CAIRO, EGYPT: 28 September 2022

EBITDA* Net Loss After Minority EGP 931.7 mn EGP 516.6 mn vs. EGP 454.2 mn in 2Q21 vs. EGP 258.3 mn in 2Q21 Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet at 30 June 2022 Consolidated Assets Consolidated Debt EGP 106,141.5 mn EGP 70,684.7 mn At current book value vs. EGP 84,268.4 mn in FY21 Of which EGP 48,059.8 mn related to ERC

*Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses

Qalaa Holdings, a leader in energy and infrastructure (CCAP.CA on the Egyptian Exchange, formerly Citadel Capital), released today its consolidated financial results for the quarter ending 30 June 2022. The Group recorded a 165% y-o-y increase in revenue to EGP 26,981.2 million in 2Q22, and recurring EBITDA of EGP 9,024.5 million compared to EGP 750.0 million in 2Q21. The strong performance reflects the success of Qalaa's robust operational and growth strategies across its subsidiaries. Furthermore, improved refining margins at ERC along with a global surge in commodity prices benefitted the Group's consolidated performance during the quarter.

It is worth noting that ERC's refining margins continued to improve in 2Q22 to average USD 5.4 million per day as a result of oil product price hikes and the Russo-Ukrainian war. Excluding ERC, Qalaa's revenue grew by 32% y-o-y to EGP 5,508.2 million in 2Q22 and recurring EBITDA increased more than two-foldyear-on-year to EGP 931.7 million in 2Q22.

At Qalaa's bottom-line, the Group returned to profitability booking a net income of EGP 361.6 million in 2Q22 compared to a net loss of EGP 401.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Financial and operational highlights follow, as do management's comments and overview of the performance of different business units.