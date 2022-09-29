Qalaa E : Holdings 2Q22 Business Review - Consolidated Results
09/29/2022 | 02:44am EDT
2Q 2022 BUSINESS REVIEW
CAIRO, EGYPT: 28 September 2022
Qalaa Holdings Reports 2Q 2022 Results
2Q 2022 Consolidated Income Statement Highlights
Revenue
EGP 26,981.2 mn
vs. EGP10,172.4 mn in 2Q21
EBITDA*
Net Income After Minority
EGP 9,024.5 mn
EGP 361.6 mn
Vs. EGP 750. mn in 2Q21
vs. EGP (401.5) mn in 2Q21
2Q 2022 Consolidated Income Statement Highlights (excluding ERC)
Revenue
EGP 5,508.2 mn
vs. EGP 4,158.1 mn in 2Q21
EBITDA*
Net Loss After Minority
EGP 931.7 mn
EGP 516.6 mn
vs. EGP 454.2 mn in 2Q21
vs. EGP 258.3 mn in 2Q21
Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet at 30 June 2022
Consolidated Assets
Consolidated Debt
EGP 106,141.5 mn
EGP 70,684.7 mn
At current book value vs. EGP 84,268.4 mn in FY21
Of which EGP 48,059.8 mn related to ERC
*Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses
Qalaa Holdings, a leader in energy and infrastructure (CCAP.CA on the Egyptian Exchange, formerly Citadel Capital), released today its consolidated financial results for the quarter ending 30 June 2022. The Group recorded a 165% y-o-y increase in revenue to EGP 26,981.2 million in 2Q22, and recurring EBITDA of EGP 9,024.5 million compared to EGP 750.0 million in 2Q21. The strong performance reflects the success of Qalaa's robust operational and growth strategies across its subsidiaries. Furthermore, improved refining margins at ERC along with a global surge in commodity prices benefitted the Group's consolidated performance during the quarter.
It is worth noting that ERC's refining margins continued to improve in 2Q22 to average USD 5.4 million per day as a result of oil product price hikes and the Russo-Ukrainian war. Excluding ERC, Qalaa's revenue grew by 32% y-o-y to EGP 5,508.2 million in 2Q22 and recurring EBITDA increased more than two-foldyear-on-year to EGP 931.7 million in 2Q22.
At Qalaa's bottom-line, the Group returned to profitability booking a net income of EGP 361.6 million in 2Q22 compared to a net loss of EGP 401.5 million in the same quarter last year.
Financial and operational highlights follow, as do management's comments and overview of the performance of different business units. Full financials are now available for download at ir.qalaaholdings.com.
QALAA HOLDINGS
• Qalaa's consolidated revenue grew by 165% y-o-y to EGP 26,981.2
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE
million in 2Q22, primarily driven by ERC's contribution.
2Q22
89%
EGP 26,981.2 mn
1%
1%
4% 4%
◼ Energy
◼ Agrifoods
◼ Cement
◼ T&L
◼ Packaging &
◼ Other
Printing
Mining
REVENUE PROGRESSION
(EGP mn)
4.10,172
2.26,981
18,167
8.45,662
1.
2Q21 2Q22
1H21 1H22
ERC's revenue increased three-foldyear-on-year to EGP 21,473.0 million in 2Q22, constituting 80% of Qalaa Holdings' top line for the quarter. The performance was driven by a recovery in prices of refined petroleum products and an increasing gross refining margin. Additionally, there were no slowdowns or shutdowns in ERC's operation during the quarter.
Excluding ERC, Qalaa's revenue grew by 32% y-o-y to EGP 5,508.2 million in 2Q22, driven by improved performances across all its subsidiaries.
TAQA Arabia's revenue grew 13% y-o-y during the quarter to EGP 2,478.6 million. Revenue growth was primarily driven by a strong performance at TAQA Petroleum and further supported by higher power distribution volume at TAQA Power and volume growth at TAQA Gas.
National Printing delivered a 99% y-o-y top line increase in 2Q22 as it reaped the rewards of its new El Baddar state-of-the-art facility. Additionally, higher volume and an optimized pricing strategy at both Shorouk and Uniboard reflected positively on National Printing's results during the quarter. Meanwhile ASCOM delivered a 57% y-o-y increase in top-line to EGP 354.8 million in 2Q22, supported by higher export proceeds at ACCM as well as increased volume and higher prices at GlassRock.
At ASEC Holding revenue increased 45% y-o-y to EGP 1,083.9 million in 2Q22, driven by a strong performance at Al-Takamol which accounted for 79% of total revenue. And at Dina Farms' holding company, revenue reached EGP 343.0 million in 2Q22, up 13% y-o-y as facility enhancement improved operations at Dina Farms and ICDP's volumes benefitted from its direct distribution strategy. Finally, Nile Logistics delivered a 6% y-o-y increase in revenue to EGP 67.9 million in 2Q22.
Qalaa's recurring EBTIDA increased substantially to EGP 9,024.5 million in 2Q22 compared to EGP 750.0 million in 2Q21. Profitability was primarily supported by ERC's positive performance during the quarter.
ERC's gross refining margin improved significantly versus last year on account of higher prices of refined petroleum products.
1Q19 2Q19 Q319 Q419 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Q420 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 *ERC started operation in 1Q20
Excluding ERC, Qalaa recorded a recurring EBITDA increase of 105% y- o-y to EGP 931.7 million in 2Q22, driven by improved profitability across most of the Group's subsidiaries.
Qalaa's EBITDA excluding ERC was primarily driven by contributions from TAQA, National Printing and Cement. Additionally, ASCOM's export driven businesses delivered a strong performance as they capitalized on their competitive advantage in global markets, with higher volume at ACCM and improved pricing at GlassRock.
Depreciation and amortization expenses stood at EGP 1,333.6 million in 2Q22, up 23% y-o-y compared to EGP 1,086.6 million in 2Q21, of which EGP 1,089.4 million are related to ERC. The year-on-year increase is primarily due to the depreciation of the Egyptian Pound in March 2022.
Bank interest expense recorded EGP 1,140.6 million in 2Q22, up 25% y-o-y versus the EGP 910.2 million recorded in 2Q21. The increase was attributed to higher interest rates in addition to the increase of loans at TAQA Arabia to fund its expansion plans.
Qalaa recorded an FX loss of EGP 89.9 million in 2Q22 compared to a gain of EGP 54.9 million in 2Q21.The depreciation of the Egyptian Pound, which took place in late March 2022, was the main reason for such FX loss due to the predominantly dollar denominated debts at Qalaa Holdings and ERC.
Qalaa Holdings recorded a consolidated net income after minority interest of EGP 361.6 million in 2Q22 compared to a net loss of EGP
million in 2Q21. Qalaa's net income was driven by strong profitability at ERC.
Excluding ERC, Qalaa recorded an EGP 516.6 million net loss after minority in 2Q22 versus EGP 258.3 million in 2Q21 on the back of EGP
million in FX losses booked in 2Q22 compared to an FX gain of EGP 55.6 million in 2Q21. Also, taxes went up to EGP 170.0 million in 2Q22 from EGP 49.3 million in 2Q21. Moreover, minority interest was EGP 275.7 million in 2Q22 versus only EGP 63.4 million in 2Q21.
Qalaa's debt restructuring efforts at the holding level are progressing and remain a top priority for the Group. Additionally, ERC's negotiations with its lenders for a full debt restructuring are underway.
Qalaa's consolidated debt, excluding ERC and ERC-related debt, stood at EGP 18.5 billion as of 30 June 2022 compared to EGP 15.06 billion as of 30 June 2021. The increase was partially driven by TAQA Arabia to fund its expansion plans. Meanwhile at ERC, the company paid USD 202.5 million in principal payments and USD 45.0 million in interest expenses in 2Q22, with a plan to settle more debt during 2022.
Debt Progression (EGP bn)
55.00
All Others
ERC
QH SPVs related to financing ERC Shares
50.00
48.06*
45.00
November 2016: EGP floatation
40.00
35.00
Billion
30.00
EGP
25.00
20.00
18.48
15.00
10.00
5.00
4.15
0.00
Sep'2014
Dec'2014
Jun'2015 Sep'2015 Dec'2015 Mar'2016
Jun'2016 Sep'2016
Dec'2016 Mar'2017
Sep'2017
Dec'2017
Jun'2018 Sep'2019
Dec'2019 Mar'2019
Jun'2019 Sep'2019
Dec'2019
Jun'2020 Sep'2020
Dec'2020
Jun'2021 Sep'2021
Dec'2021
Mar'2014
Jun'2014
Mar'2015
Jun'2017
Mar'2018
Mar'2020
Mar'2021
Mar'2022
Jun'2022
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
*Cash balances of EGP 912.0 million and EGPC receivables of EGP 7.4 billion were not offset from the debt
