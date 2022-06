Qalaa E : Minutes of Ordinary General Meeting - 26 June 2022 (Arabic)

Unofficial English Translation

Qalaa Holding AGM convened this afternoon and approved the following:

1- The board and governance reports covering the year ending 31/12/2021.

2- The auditor's report on the financial statements for the financial year ending 31/12/2021.

3- The financial statements for the financial year ending 31/12/2021.

4- Release the chairman and board members of liability in relation to the year ending 31/12/2021.

5- Setting the attendance and transportation allowances and bonuses for board members for the financial year ending 31/12/2022.

6- The appointment of Mr. Wael Sakr M. Amer of PWC & partners as Qalaa's auditor for the financial year ending 31/12/2022 and delegated the board to approve his fee provided it doesn't exceed EGP 350,000 for auditing Qalaa Holdings standalone financial statements.

7- The donations made in 2021 and delegated the board to make donations exceeding EGP 1,000 in the year 2022 provided they do not exceed a total of EGP 2,000,000.

End

26 June 2022