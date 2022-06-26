Qalaa E : QH Business Review for the year ended 31 December 2021
FY 2021 BUSINESS REVIEW
CAIRO, EGYPT: 29 April 2022
Qalaa Holdings Reports FY 2021 Results
Qalaa's consolidated revenues increased 27% year-on-year and recurring EBITDA grew 178% year-on- year in FY21, supported by strong performance across almost all subsidiaries and improved refining margins at ERC;
ERC was a key driver behind consolidated revenue growth, contributing c.62% to Qalaa's total revenues of EGP 45,826.1 million in FY21;
Excluding ERC, Qalaa's revenues grew by 20% year-on-year and recurring EBITDA increased by 13% year- on-year in FY21 driven by positive performances across Qalaa's subsidiaries;
TAQA Arabia's growing revenues were driven by CNG station expansions at TAQA Gas as well as increasing distribution and generation volumes at TAQA Power in FY21;
National Printing saw improved export volumes and capitalized on higher prices at Uniboard. El Baddar state-of-the-art facility delivered substantial volume growth despite not operating at full capacity yet;
ASEC Holding's solid top line results reflect strong performance in the production segment, which account for 74% of the company's revenue. Al-Takamol delivered higher production volumes despite a challenging operating environment in Sudan and Zahana Cement increased its total clinker output;
Dina Farms Holdings delivered a strong performance on the back of enhanced operations at Dina Farms and improved post-Covid-19 market conditions. ICDP's volumes also increased due to the new direct distribution strategy;
A key focus over the next period will be to grow Group-wide exports to benefit from the commodity cycle and leverage the advantage available to local manufacturers as global logistic costs, especially from China, continue to rise;
The Group's export proceeds recorded c.USD 94.9 million in FY21, while local foreign currency revenue recorded c. USD 1,866.5 million for the year;
Debt restructuring at Qalaa Holdings is nearing an agreed term sheet. In addition, debt restructuring at ERC remains a top priority;
Despite ongoing challenges, management is confident in the fundamentals of the Egyptian economy and its ability to capitalize on shifting global macroeconomic dynamics.
Management remains optimistic and confident with regards to the solid foundation of its companies;
Net income reported a loss as a result of aggressive provisions and impairments policies;
4Q 2021 Consolidated Income Statement Highlights
Revenues
EGP 14,877.7 mn
vs. EGP 9,429.9 mn in 4Q20
EBITDA*
Net Income After Minority
EGP 2,085.9 mn
EGP (957.6) mn
EGP 509.7 (excluding ERC)
vs. EGP (992.3) mn in 4Q20
vs. EGP 253.4 mn in 4Q20
FY 2021 Consolidated Income Statement Highlights
Revenues
EGP 45,826.1 mn
vs. EGP 35,950.8 mn in FY20
FY 2021 BUSINESS REVIEW
CAIRO, EGYPT: 29 April 2022
EBITDA*
Net Income After Minority
EGP 4,131.9 mn
EGP (2,278.4) mn
EGP 1,841.2 (excluding ERC)
vs. EGP (2,553.0) mn in FY20
vs. EGP 1,485.1 mn in FY20
Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet at 31 December 2021
Consolidated Assets
Consolidated Debt
EGP 84,268.4 mn
EGP 61,855.4 mn
At current book value vs. EGP 81,987.5 mn in FY20
Of which EGP 42,749.1 mn related to ERC
*Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses
Qalaa Holdings, a leader in energy and infrastructure (CCAP.CA on the Egyptian Exchange, formerly Citadel Capital), released today its consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Group recorded a 27% y-o-y increase in revenues to EGP 45,826.1 million in FY21 and a 178% increase in recurring EBITDA to EGP 4,131.9 million during the year. The strong performance demonstrates Qalaa's resilience and robust growth strategies across its subsidiaries. Furthermore, improved refining margins at ERC along with a turnaround in market conditions and global surge in commodity prices, benefitted the Group's consolidated performance during the year.
To note, ERC's refining margin averaged USD 1.8 million per day in 4Q21, and it has since risen significantly and now exceeds pre-COVID-19-levels owing to the rally in oil prices driven in part by the Russo-Ukrainian war. Excluding ERC, Qalaa's revenues grew by 20% y-o-y to EGP 17,324.3 million in FY21 and recurring EBITDA increased by 13% y-o-y to EGP 1,841.2 million during the year. At Qalaa's bottom-line, the Group booked a net loss of EGP 2,278.4 million in FY21 compared to a net loss of EGP 2,553.0 million last year.
Financial and operational highlights follow, as do management's comments and overview of the performance of different business units. Full financials are now available for download at ir.qalaaholdings.com.
FY 2021 BUSINESS REVIEW
CAIRO, EGYPT: 29 April 2022
Financial and Operational Highlights
QALAA HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FY21
82%
EGP 45,826.1 mn
2%
1%
2% 6%
7%
n Energy
n Agrifoods
n Cement
n T&L
n Packaging &
n Other
Printing
Mining
REVENUE PROGRESSION
(EGP mn)
7.14,877
1.45,826
9.9,429
8.35,950
4Q20
4Q21
FY20
FY21
RECURRING EBITDA
PROGRESSION
(EGP mn)
9.4,131
4.253
9.2,085
1.1,485
4Q20
4Q21
FY20
FY21
Qalaa's consolidated revenues grew by 27% y-o-y to EGP 45,826.1 million in FY21, primarily driven by ERC's contribution.
ERC's revenues grew by 32% y-o-y to EGP 28,501.8 million in FY21, constituting 62% of Qalaa Holdings' top line for the year. The performance was driven by a recovery in refined petroleum product prices.
Excluding ERC, Qalaa's revenues grew by 20% y-o-y to EGP 17,324.3 million in FY21, primarily driven by improved performances at TAQA Arabia and National Printing.
TAQA Arabia's revenue grew 15% y-o-y during the year to EGP 9,102.0 million, reflecting improved market conditions. The year saw higher power distribution volumes by TAQA Power, CNG station expansions at TAQA Gas as well as increased fuel and lubes revenues at TAQA Marketing.
National Printing delivered a 46% y-o-y top line increase in FY21 as it reaped the rewards of its new El Baddar state-of-the-art facility. Additionally, improved export volumes and an optimized pricing strategy at Uniboard reflected positively on National Printing's results during the year.
Meanwhile, Dina Farms' revenues reached EGP 835.0 million in FY21, up 17% y-o-y, as facility enhancement projects continued to yield improved operations across its segments. Finally, ASCOM delivered 14% y-o-ytop-line growth in FY21 supported by rising prices and increased export volumes at ACCM.
Qalaa's recurring EBTIDA increased 178% to EGP 4,131.9 million in FY21, compared to EGP 1,485.1 million in FY20 on the back of improved refining margins and zero shutdown days reflecting positively on ERC's performance during the year.
It is worth noting that ERC's gross refining margin increased substantially in recent months following the Russo-Ukrainian war and exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels.
Excluding ERC, Qalaa recorded a recurring EBITDA increase of 13% y-o-y to EGP 1,841.2 million in FY21, driven by improved profitability across all the Group's subsidiaries with the exception of ASEC Holding.
Qalaa's EBITDA excluding ERC was primarily driven by improved profitability at TAQA Arabia, which benefitted from the CNG station expansions and the new industrial connections at TAQA Gas, as well as an increase in household and industrial clients at TAQA Power in FY21. EBITDA performance was also supported by strong results at ASCOM, driven by higher export volumes and an increase in the average price per ton.
Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) recorded EGP 494.1 million in 4Q21, down 21% y-o-y. The figure includes EGP 126.6 million related to ERC, with the decline primarily driven by a reclassification of expenses. In FY21, SG&A recorded EGP 1,911.9 million in FY21, up 9% y-o-y, of which EGP 553.5 million are related to ERC.
Depreciation and amortization expenses stood at EGP 1,139.2 million in 4Q21 compared to EGP 1,498.0 million in 4Q20. On a full-year basis, depreciation and amortization expenses stood at EGP 4,419.2 million in FY21, up 4% y-o-y compared to EGP 4,240.0 million in FY20.
Bank interest expense recorded EGP 3,699.4 million in FY21, almost at par with the EGP 3,646.3 million recorded in FY20.
Qalaa recorded an FX gain of EGP 228.6 million in FY21 compared to EGP 50.9 million in FY20, of which EGP 206.3 million was attributed to ASEC Cement.
Qalaa recorded impairments of EGP 281.7 million in 4Q21 compared to EGP 111.1 million in the same quarter last year. In FY21, total impairments and write downs reached EGP 308.4 million compared to EGP 230.9 million in FY20. The increase is primarily due to inventory and debtors' impairments at ASEC Engineering.
Qalaa recorded provisions of EGP 1,440.6 million in FY21, most of which was recorded at the cement platform. Unpaid interest on restructured loans accounted for EGP 219.3 million, while the remaining amount was attributed to contract termination obligations, taxes and social insurance.
Qalaa Holdings recorded a consolidated net loss after minority interest of EGP 2,278.4 million in FY21 compared to a net loss of EGP 2,553.0 million in FY20, down nearly 11%.
Bottom line losses narrowed due to ERC's improved performance and refining margins, which exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels. Moreover, the Group's subsidiaries collectively benefitted from improved market conditions.
Qalaa's debt restructuring efforts at the holding level and at the few remaining subsidiaries are progressing and remain a top priority for the Group. Additionally, ERC's negotiations with its lenders for a full debt restructuring are underway.
FY 2021 BUSINESS REVIEW
CAIRO, EGYPT: 29 April 2022
Qalaa's consolidated debt, excluding ERC and ERC-related debt, stood at EGP 16.1 billion as of 31 December 2021 compared to EGP 11.8 billion as of 31 December 2020. The increase was mainly driven by expansions at TAQA Arabia.
Debt Progression (EGP bn)
EGP Billion
45.00
42.75
40.00
November 2016: EGP floatation
35.00
30.00
25.00
20.00
16.11
15.00
10.00
5.00
3.39
0.00
Mar'2014 Jun'2014 Sep'2014
Dec'2014 Mar'2015 Jun'2015 Sep'2015
Dec'2015 Mar'2016 Jun'2016 Sep'2016 Dec'2016
Mar'2017 Jun'2017 Sep'2017
Dec'2017 Mar'2018 Jun'2018 Sep'2019 Dec'2019
Mar'2019 Jun'2019 Sep'2019 Dec'2019 Mar'2020
Jun'2020 Sep'2020
Dec'2020 Mar'2021 Jun'2021 Sep'2021 Dec'2021
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
All Others
ERC
QH SPVs related to financing ERC Shares
