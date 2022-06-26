Qalaa E : QH Business Review for the year ended 31 December 2021

Management remains optimistic and confident with regards to the solid foundation of its companies;

Despite ongoing challenges, management is confident in the fundamentals of the Egyptian economy and its ability to capitalize on shifting global macroeconomic dynamics.

Debt restructuring at Qalaa Holdings is nearing an agreed term sheet. In addition, debt restructuring at ERC remains a top priority;

The Group's export proceeds recorded c.USD 94.9 million in FY21, while local foreign currency revenue recorded c. USD 1,866.5 million for the year;

A key focus over the next period will be to grow

Dina Farms Holdings delivered a strong performance on the back of enhanced operations at Dina Farms and improved

ASEC Holding's solid top line results reflect strong performance in the production segment, which account for 74% of the company's revenue.

TAQA Arabia's growing revenues were driven by CNG station expansions at TAQA Gas as well as increasing distribution and generation volumes at TAQA Power in FY21;

ERC was a key driver behind consolidated revenue growth, contributing c.62% to Qalaa's total revenues of EGP 45,826.1 million in FY21;

FY 2021 BUSINESS REVIEW

CAIRO, EGYPT: 29 April 2022

EBITDA* Net Income After Minority EGP 4,131.9 mn EGP (2,278.4) mn EGP 1,841.2 (excluding ERC) vs. EGP (2,553.0) mn in FY20 vs. EGP 1,485.1 mn in FY20 Highlights from Consolidated Balance Sheet at 31 December 2021 Consolidated Assets Consolidated Debt EGP 84,268.4 mn EGP 61,855.4 mn At current book value vs. EGP 81,987.5 mn in FY20 Of which EGP 42,749.1 mn related to ERC *Recurring EBITDA excludes one-off selling, general and administrative expenses

Qalaa Holdings, a leader in energy and infrastructure (CCAP.CA on the Egyptian Exchange, formerly Citadel Capital), released today its consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Group recorded a 27% y-o-y increase in revenues to EGP 45,826.1 million in FY21 and a 178% increase in recurring EBITDA to EGP 4,131.9 million during the year. The strong performance demonstrates Qalaa's resilience and robust growth strategies across its subsidiaries. Furthermore, improved refining margins at ERC along with a turnaround in market conditions and global surge in commodity prices, benefitted the Group's consolidated performance during the year.

To note, ERC's refining margin averaged USD 1.8 million per day in 4Q21, and it has since risen significantly and now exceeds pre-COVID-19-levels owing to the rally in oil prices driven in part by the Russo-Ukrainian war. Excluding ERC, Qalaa's revenues grew by 20% y-o-y to EGP 17,324.3 million in FY21 and recurring EBITDA increased by 13% y-o-y to EGP 1,841.2 million during the year. At Qalaa's bottom-line, the Group booked a net loss of EGP 2,278.4 million in FY21 compared to a net loss of EGP 2,553.0 million last year.

Financial and operational highlights follow, as do management's comments and overview of the performance of different business units. Full financials are now available for download at ir.qalaaholdings.com.