Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Qantas Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia fully reopens borders shut by COVID pandemic, welcomes back tourists

02/20/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sydney Airport as Australia reacts to the new coronavirus Omicron variant

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia on Monday fully reopened its international borders to travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus after nearly two years of being shut in the pandemic as tourists returned and hundreds of people were reunited with family and friends.

More than 50 international flights will reach the country through the day, including 27 touching down at Sydney, its largest city, as the tourism and hospitality sectors look to rebuild after getting hammered by COVID-19 restrictions.

"It is a party out here, music playing, smiles on people's faces, they will be dancing soon, I'm sure," Tourism Minister Dan Tehan told broadcaster ABC from Sydney airport as he welcomed travellers with a jar of Vegemite, an essential Australian staple, and stuffed Koala toys.

Tehan said there would a "very strong" rebound in the tourism market with Qantas Airways Ltd looking to fly more than 14,000 passengers into Australia this week.

Tourism is one of Australia's biggest industries, worth more than A$60 billion ($43 billion) and employing about 5% of the country's workforce. But the sector was crippled after the country shut its borders in March 2020.

"This is an important day for our industry and the first, but most important step in getting Australian tourism back on its feet," Australian Tourism Export Council Managing Director Peter Shelley said.

Once a champion of COVID-suppression strategy, Australia shifted away from its fortress-style controls and relentless lockdowns since late last year and began living with the virus after reaching higher vaccination levels. Skilled migrants, international students and backpackers have been allowed to fly into Australia since November in a staggered reopening exercise.

As borders fully reopen, Australia's outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have passed its peak with hospital admissions steadily falling over the past three weeks. The bulk of Australia's pandemic total of around 2.7 million confirmed cases has been detected since the emergence of Omicron in late November. Total deaths stood at 4,913.

($1 = 1.3959 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.48% 5.31 Delayed Quote.5.99%
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED 0.11% 8.72 Delayed Quote.0.46%
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
05:51pAustralia fully reopens borders shut by COVID pandemic, welcomes back tourists
RE
05:05pAustralia fully reopens borders shut by COVID pandemic, welcomes back tourists
RE
02/18QANTAS AIRWAYS : Welcomes decision on pricing principle in perth airport court action
PU
02/14QANTAS AIRWAYS : Extends kangaroo route to london via darwin
PU
02/14Australian budget airline Bonza picks bases, to fly 25 domestic routes
RE
02/10International bookings to Southeast Asia rising as borders open -Skyscanner
RE
02/08Qantas inbound bookings rise as Australia eases border curbs
RE
02/07QANTAS AIRWAYS : BROKEN HILL BOUND – FLYING KANGAROO TO LAUNCH NEW FLIGHTS TO ICONIC..
PU
02/07Australian shares weighed down by banking, healthcare stocks
RE
02/07Australian shares weighed down by banking, healthcare stocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 484 M 6 090 M 6 090 M
Net income 2022 -1 023 M -734 M -734 M
Net Debt 2022 4 879 M 3 502 M 3 502 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 9 998 M 7 177 M 7 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float -
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,31 AUD
Average target price 6,08 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, People & Technology
Maxine Nicole Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED5.99%7 177
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.62%27 289
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.20%21 193
AIR CHINA LIMITED18.93%20 131
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED15.42%17 965
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.8.34%15 397