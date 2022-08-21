Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Qantas Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11 2022-08-19 am EDT
4.700 AUD   -1.47%
02:17aAustralia's Qantas apologises to customers for operational problems
RE
08/19World Record Bid via BNE Completed
AQ
08/18Qantas confident alliance acquisition no risk to competition
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Qantas apologises to customers for operational problems

08/21/2022 | 02:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Qantas begins preparing and equipping planes for return of international flights in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd will offer A$50 ($34) vouchers, loyalty status extensions and lounge passes to frequent flyers to apologise for a rise in delays, cancellations, lost baggage and staffing issues since travel demand rebounded.

Airlines around the world, including domestic rival Virgin Australia, are facing similar problems but Qantas had attracted significant negative local media coverage given its position as the dominant carrier.

In response, the airline said on Sunday it would send frequent flyer members an email and video message on Monday from its long-serving chief executive Alan Joyce, whose home was pelted with eggs and covered in toilet paper last month amid vicious customer criticism on social media.

"On behalf of the national carrier I want to apologise and assure you we are working hard to get back to our best," Joyce said in the video message, which was also posted on YouTube.

Qantas said it was rolling out a range of initiatives to improve on-time performance and mishandled baggage as it also dealt with high levels of staff sick leave and an industry-wide labour shortage.

The carrier, which cut thousands of jobs during the pandemic and put most of its staff on leave without pay for long periods, said it had hired 1,500 new people since April, with more to come.

Qantas is due to release its full-year financial results on Thursday.

($1 = 1.4552 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
02:17aAustralia's Qantas apologises to customers for operational problems
RE
08/19World Record Bid via BNE Completed
AQ
08/18Qantas confident alliance acquisition no risk to competition
AQ
08/18Competition Regulator Expresses Concerns Over Qantas Airways' Proposed Acquisition of A..
MT
08/18Qantas' proposed acquisition of Alliance Airlines raises preliminary competition concer..
AQ
08/18Australian regulator questions Qantas plan to buy charter company
AQ
08/17Australia shares drop as investors digest Fed minutes; jobs data in focus
RE
08/17Australian regulator raises competition concerns on Qantas buying out charter operator
RE
08/17Australian regulator raises concerns on Qantas buying out charter operator
RE
08/17Qantas freight expands to meet online shopping demand
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 685 M 5 964 M 5 964 M
Net income 2022 -921 M -633 M -633 M
Net Debt 2022 3 568 M 2 450 M 2 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 850 M 6 077 M 6 077 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,70 AUD
Average target price 6,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, People & Technology
Maxine Nicole Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-6.19%6 077
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.02%24 978
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.75%21 222
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.81%18 334
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%14 196
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.38%14 014