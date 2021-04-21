Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Qantas Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia shares suffer worst day in nearly 2 months on virus resurgence

04/21/2021 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Tech, energy stocks biggest losers on Aussie benchmark

* Software maker Nuix slumps on weak FY21 forecast

* NZ stocks decline more than 1%

April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Wednesday recorded their worst session in nearly two months, with travel stocks declining significantly, as investors refrained from placing big bets on concerns over a global spike in COVID-19 infections.

The S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 6997.40 at the close of trade to end lower for the second consecutive day.

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped as worries over resurgent cases, particularly in India, stoked fears about global growth and demand for commodities such as oil.

New Zealand authorities also reported that a worker at Auckland airport had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, just a day after opening a travel bubble with Australia.

"COVID numbers in India and other countries are still a very big concern for the global economy," Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said.

"There is also a larger percentage of retail investors in equity markets now and this increases the volatility."

Australian travel-related stocks dropped, with Qantas Airways declining 1.4% and Flight Centre Travel dropping 1.9%.

Tech stocks slumped 1.9% and ended lower for a third straight day. Software maker Nuix Ltd gave up 15.4% after the company slashed its forecast for annual revenue and contracts.

Energy stocks and miners lost 1.5% and 0.5%, respectively, as commodity prices were also jolted by concerns around rising infections.

BHP fell to a one-month low after the mining heavyweight reported lower third-quarter iron ore output and cut its production forecast for some divisions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 1.1% to end the session at 12,535.34.

The country's consumer price index outpaced expectations in the first quarter, data showed, though economists said the rise was not yet enough for the central bank to consider raising interest rates. (Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.23% 47.45 End-of-day quote.11.83%
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 0.56% 17.83 End-of-day quote.12.49%
NUIX LIMITED -2.12% 5.07 End-of-day quote.-38.55%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.38% 5.01 End-of-day quote.3.30%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.29% 6997.5 Real-time Quote.7.26%
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
02:57aAustralia shares suffer worst day in nearly 2 months on virus resurgence
RE
04/20Australian shares drop 1% as travel stocks weigh
RE
04/19AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Australia-New Zealand travel bubble launches with lopsided de..
RE
04/19AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Australia-New Zealand travel bubble launches with lopsided de..
RE
04/19QANTAS AIRWAYS  : and Jetstar to resume flights to New Zealand
AQ
04/19MARKET CHATTER : Australia-New Zealand Commence Quarantine-Free Travel Bubble
MT
04/15QANTAS AIRWAYS  : forecasts domestic capacity will soon leap beyond pre-pandemic..
RE
04/15Qantas forecasts leap in domestic sales
RE
04/14MARKET CHATTER : China Southern Airlines Assessing Options For Airbus A380 Jets
MT
04/14MARKET CHATTER : Qantas Airways Eyes to Fly Airbus Fleet Soon
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 003 M 4 631 M 4 631 M
Net income 2021 -1 475 M -1 138 M -1 138 M
Net Debt 2021 4 765 M 3 675 M 3 675 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 402 M 7 275 M 7 253 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,91 AUD
Last Close Price 5,01 AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, People & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED3.30%7 275
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.54%29 418
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.11%21 814
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.67%18 281
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.16.30%17 794
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%15 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ