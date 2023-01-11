Australian budget airline Bonza cleared to begin flights

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian low-cost startup airline
Bonza said the country's civil aviation regulator granted
permission for it to operate scheduled passenger flights,
marking the entry of a new player into a duopoly market.
Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority confirmed it had
granted the low-cost carrier an Air Operator’s Certificate.
Bonza will enter a domestic aviation market dominated
heavily by Qantas and Virgin Australia. According to
the country's competition regulator, Qantas and its unit Jetstar
together flew over 60% of domestic passengers in October 2022,
while Virgin Australia flew 33.6%.
However, Bonza, backed by U.S. private investment firm 777
Partners, has its eyes on routes not served, or under-served by
its larger rivals.
The airline is now preparing to begin selling tickets for
its initial 27 routes, from its base on the Sunshine Coast.
(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Uttaresh.V and
Dhanya Ann Thoppil)