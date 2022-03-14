Log in
Qantas Airways : A380 FIRST CLASS TAKES OFF AGAIN

03/14/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Qantas will reinstate its full First Class offering at the end of this month both on the ground and in the air as post-pandemic international travel steadily recovers and the national carrier wakes up more of its A380 superjumbo fleet.

A fourth Qantas A380 has emerged from the Californian desert with Reginald Ansett (VH-OQH) leaving the storage yard this month for the first time since it was parked there in March 2020.

Qantas utilised the down time while the aircraft were in the desert to upgrade the popular A380s increasing the number of premium seats and refurbishing the cabins. The aircraft have a reconfigured business class cabin, with 70 updated business suites, and an extended premium economy section with 60 seats, up from 35, as well as refreshed economy and First cabins.

The upper deck lounge has also had a full upgrade with booth style seating for 10 people, a self-service bar and an option to order signature drinks and snacks.

From 27 March, Qantas will reopen its Sydney and Melbourne International Business Lounges as more passengers take to the skies and revert its First Lounges in Australia, which operated as hybrid First/Business Lounges during the pandemic, to the full premium offering.

Eligible First Lounge customers will again enjoy a Neil Perry curated à la carte dining menu, Champagnes and fine Australian wines, as well as a seasonal cocktail selection.

The Spa will also reopen offering bespoke pre-travel treatments such as hot stone massages and mini facials using LaGaia products.

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully said the return of airline's premium offerings is a welcome sign of travel continuing to take off.

"We know that our customers have missed the Qantas A380 travel experience as much as our team has missed being able to provide it for them so it's fantastic that we're back in the air with our premium full service on these newly refurbished aircraft."

The First cabin on the 485-seat A380 is popular with Frequent Flyers for its comfortable suites with fully lay flat beds, premium Neil Perry multi-course dining experience, award winning Australian wine cellar and Martin Grant designed PJs.

Qantas will also reopen its First Check-in suite at Sydney International for First customers and top tier Frequent Flyers to enjoy a personalised and streamlined check-in.

The Qantas A380 currently operates flights from Sydney to Los Angeles and from June will also operate flights between Sydney and London via Singapore.

Clickherefor images of Qantas First & Autumn First Lounge menu and the A380 First Cabin.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
