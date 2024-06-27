Qantas and Jetstar have announced they will commence operating up to nine return flights each week between Australia and Vanuatu, with the new seats going on sale across both carriers today.

Starting on 10 September 2024*, Qantas will fly three times a week between Brisbane and Port Vila, with the ability to increase to five per week based on demand. Jetstar will offer up to four weekly flights between Sydney and Port Vila from 12 December 2024*.

Creating more than 150,000 new seats each year between Australia and Vanuatu, the new flights will unlock a mix of all-inclusive travel on Qantas and great low fares with optional extras on Jetstar.

Qantas will launch its new flights with its Boeing 737 aircraft while Jetstar will use its growing fleet of Airbus A321neo LRs.

These new services will support Vanuatu's tourism economy and help to further develop the South Pacific nation as a must-see destination for Australian holidaymakers.

Renowned for its rich Indigenous culture, pristine beaches, active volcanos, vibrant marine life and adventure activities, Vanuatu is one of the most magical destinations on Australia's doorstep.

Qantas International CEO, Cam Wallace said the new route would help meet continued demand for travel between Australia and Vanuatu.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers direct flights between Brisbane and Vanuatu and build on this important route which will maintain essential connectivity for leisure and business travel.

"We've long served Vanuatu through our codeshare partnership and this new route ensures our customers have more choice and consistent service to the island destination we know they enjoy."

Jetstar Group CEO, Stephanie Tully said Vanuatu is a brand-new destination for Jetstar.

"Ahead of the arrival of our 13th A321neo LR next month and more new aircraft on the way, we're continuing to grow our international network with the launch of low fares seats between Sydney and Port Vila.

"We're excited to be able to offer more Australians great value holiday options to one of our nearest and most beautiful pacific island destinations."

Fares for the new flights are available for sale from today at qantas.com and jetstar.com and through Travel Agents.

*Subject to government and regulatory approval