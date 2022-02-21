Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Qantas Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qantas Airways : AUSTRALIA BACK ON THE TOURIST MAP AS INTERNATIONAL VISITORS RETURN

02/21/2022 | 03:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Qantas flights from eight overseas destinations are touching down in Australia today, bringing the first international tourists in almost two years and an eagerly anticipated boost for the country's tourism industry.

The Qantas Group will fly more than 14,000 passengers into Australia this week as quarantine and border barriers for international tourists come down.

QF12 from Los Angeles was the first to land at 6.20am and flights from other international destinations including Vancouver, Singapore and London will arrive into Sydney throughout the day. Jetstar's first unrestricted international flight JQ18 will touch down in Melbourne from Phuket at 10.05am and QF70 from Delhi to Melbourne will arrive at 1.35pm.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said bookings had been strong since the Australian Government announced the country was opening to international visitors, and today's arrivals will be the first of many.

"It's fair to say we've all been waiting a long time to welcome visitors back to Australia. The thousands of international tourists arriving this week and many more over the coming months will help kickstart the tourism industry which has done it tough for the past couple of years.

"We're in this position today thanks to the millions of Australians who rolled up their sleeves to get the jab and give the Australian Government and state and territory governments' confidence that we can safely reopen to the world.

"We can clearly see from the Australian Government's announcement that people are very keen to come back to Australia, and we continue to see strong bookings out of the US and UK, as well as South Africa and Canada."

Qantas restarted its international network for Australian citizens and visa holders on 1 November 2021, with a number of routes coming online since then. Sydney to Dallas recommenced flying on 16 February, and flights to other destinations are scheduled to relaunch in coming weeks including:

  • Melbourne to Honolulu (Jetstar) - From 1 March
  • Sydney to Honolulu (Jetstar) - From 3 March
  • Melbourne to Denpasar (Jetstar) - From 14 March
  • Sydney to Denpasar (Jetstar) - From 15 March
  • Brisbane to Singapore - From 27 March
  • Sydney to Manila - From 27 March
  • Sydney to Denpasar - From 28 March
  • Darwin to Dili - From 30 March
  • Brisbane to Los Angeles - From 1 April

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
03:21aQANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia back on the tourist map as international visitors return
PU
02/20'WELCOME BACK WORLD!' : Australia fully reopens borders after two years
RE
02/20Australia welcomes back tourists with toy koalas, Tim Tams
AQ
02/18QANTAS AIRWAYS : Welcomes decision on pricing principle in perth airport court action
PU
02/14QANTAS AIRWAYS : Extends kangaroo route to london via darwin
PU
02/14Australian budget airline Bonza picks bases, to fly 25 domestic routes
RE
02/10International bookings to Southeast Asia rising as borders open -Skyscanner
RE
02/08Qantas inbound bookings rise as Australia eases border curbs
RE
02/07QANTAS AIRWAYS : BROKEN HILL BOUND – FLYING KANGAROO TO LAUNCH NEW FLIGHTS TO ICONIC..
PU
02/07Australian shares weighed down by banking, healthcare stocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 484 M 6 090 M 6 090 M
Net income 2022 -1 023 M -734 M -734 M
Net Debt 2022 4 879 M 3 502 M 3 502 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 9 998 M 7 177 M 7 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float -
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,31 AUD
Average target price 6,08 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, People & Technology
Maxine Nicole Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED5.99%7 177
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.62%27 289
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.20%21 193
AIR CHINA LIMITED18.93%20 131
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED15.42%17 965
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.8.34%15 397