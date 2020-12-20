Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qantas Airways : Australia watchdog chief Sims says reviewing complaint about Qantas by carrier Rex

12/20/2020 | 11:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman (ACCC) Rod Sims said the regulator is looking into a complaint from Rex Airlines that Qantas Airways Ltd is trying to stymie its attempts to become a third player on the country's major inter-city routes.

Regional carrier Rex plans to begin flying on Melbourne-Sydney-Canberra routes from March, directly competing with Qantas, its low-cost arm Jetstar and rival Virgin Australia.

Rex last week lodged a complaint with the ACCC, alleging Qantas had started flying some regional routes, a strategy it said was aimed at flooding that market with excess capacity.

"We have to see if these are loss-making flights, or not, and of course at the moment ... loss-making is tricky. If they can cover their cash costs, it's pretty hard to say you can't fly there," Sims said in an interview on Monday for Reuters Next https://reutersevents.com/events/next.

Sims said he was more focused on ensuring Rex continues to have access to landing slots on the major inter-city routes, a development that has been enabled by reduced flights during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've got to make sure those slots are available in the longer term, because having three players would provide more competition," Sims said.

Qantas carried 75% of all domestic passengers in September, compared with 60% a year ago, according to a recent ACCC report, albeit with reduced overall numbers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sims noted the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney has delivered a blow to the domestic aviation industry, just a week after the ACCC's relatively optimistic report on the industry's outlook.

Several states have barred access to Sydney residents at what is usually peak travel time for Christmas and New Year.

"It reminds us how complicated it is to get rid of this virus, and how quickly it can grow," Sims said, adding he believed there would be no return to usual international travel to and from Australia throughout 2021.

(The full interview with ACCC Chairman Rod Sims will be broadcast during the Reuters Next event in January: https://reutersevents.com/events/next/)

(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -3.53% 4.92 End-of-day quote.-30.80%
REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.39% 1.93 End-of-day quote.63.56%
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
04:17aQANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia watchdog chief Sims says reviewing complaint about Qa..
RE
04:15aQANTAS AIRWAYS : Group travel update
PU
12:02aQANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia's most populous state says COVID-19 cases at 3-day lo..
RE
12/18QANTAS AIRWAYS : Flying kangaroo hops to merimbula for holidays by the sea
PU
12/18QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australian Christmas travel in chaos due to border curbs, as Sy..
RE
12/18Australia shares drop as new virus cluster sows doubt about quick recovery
RE
12/17QANTAS AIRWAYS : Creates more travel options for customers across regional austr..
PU
12/17QANTAS AIRWAYS : Freight signs six-year deal with fedex
PU
12/15QANTAS AIRWAYS : Swissport handles 'sling tsi' airplane parts; qantas appoints s..
AQ
12/15QANTAS AIRWAYS : Jetstar's domestic flying in 2021 to exceed pre-COVID levels as..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 232 M 4 717 M 4 717 M
Net income 2021 -1 040 M -787 M -787 M
Net Debt 2021 5 116 M 3 873 M 3 873 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 234 M 7 025 M 6 989 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5,33 AUD
Last Close Price 4,92 AUD
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-30.80%7 025
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-30.44%25 838
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC11.41%22 459
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.35%15 351
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.02%13 075
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-49.21%13 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ