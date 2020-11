Nov 18 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* QANTAS CEO HOPES TO GET TO AROUND 60% OF PRE-COVID-19 DOMESTIC CAPACITY BY CHRISTMAS DEPENDING ON STATE BORDER OPENINGS

* QANTAS CEO SAYS NO INTENTION OF CHANGING QANTAS PRODUCT IN RESPONSE TO NEW VIRGIN AUSTRALIA STRATEGY

* QANTAS CEO SAYS WILL RESUME LOOKING AT FLEET REPLACEMENT OPTIONS FOR BOEING 737S IN LATE 2021