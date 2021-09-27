Qantas Airways : COVID-19 lockdown to ease more rapidly for the vaccinated in Sydney

* Lockdown rules in Sydney to begin easing from Oct 11
* Curbs for unvaccinated in NSW to remain until Dec. 1
* Victoria declines to commit to reopening date
SYDNEY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian authorities announced
plans on Monday to gradually reopen locked-down Sydney,
unveiling a two-tiered system that will give citizens inoculated
for COVID-19 more freedoms than their unvaccinated neighbours
for several weeks.
Movement restrictions across New South Wales, the country's
most populous state and home to Sydney, will be lifted gradually
between Oct. 11 and Dec. 1 as vaccination rates push through
70%, 80% and 90%.
However, people who are not fully inoculated will not be
allowed to join in renewed activities, like community sports,
dining out and shopping, until the final date.
"It is very important to note that in unlike most cases in
the world if you are not vaccinated you will have to wait at
least four or five weeks ... in order to participate in things
that the rest of us can participate in," state Premier Gladys
Berejiklian said in a televised briefing.
"The message is if you want to be able to have a meal with
friends and welcome people in your home, you have to get
vaccinated."
Berejiklian did not detail how the block on activity by the
unvaccinated would be enforced.
Sydney, along with Melbourne and Canberra, has been in
lockdown for several weeks, with the three cities bearing the
brunt of a third wave of COVID-19 infections that has taken
national case numbers to almost 100,000 - 68% recorded since
mid-June.
At 1,245 deaths, the national fatality rate, however, has
slowed due to higher vaccination levels among the most
vulnerable.
The Delta-fuelled outbreak has divided state and territory
leaders, with some presiding over virus-free parts of the
country indicating they will defy a federal government plan to
reopen internal borders once the adult population reaches a
70-80% vaccination rate, expected toward the end of October.
In New South Wales, where around 60% of people aged 16 and
over are fully inoculated, restaurants, pubs, retail stores,
gyms and indoor recreation facilities will be allowed to reopen
on Oct. 11 - days after the state is expected to reach 70%
vaccination - with capacity limits.
Once 80% vaccination is achieved, expected a couple of weeks
later, state-wide travel will be allowed. Limits on people
attending funerals and weddings lifted, while retaining social
distancing, and the number of vaccinated people allowed to
gather in a home will double to 10.
From Dec. 1, there will be no limits on home gatherings and
informal outdoor gatherings. Capacity limits will continue at
indoor venues, but masks will no longer be required. Businesses
will be allowed to impose their own rules requiring patrons be
vaccinated after this date.
CASE NUMBERS DECLINING
In neighbouring Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews refused to
commit to a date that would ensure all citizens in his state,
including the unvaccinated, would have significant freedoms
before Christmas.
"I will say to people, just wait five weeks and you will
have all the freedoms," he said. "No, that is not a guarantee at
all here. We have not made that decision."
New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital
Territory, home to Canberra, reported a total of just over 1,500
new COVID-19 cases on Monday - the vast bulk almost evenly split
between Sydney and Melbourne.
The daily numbers have been tracking lower in recent weeks.
Victoria is expected to relax some curbs from Wednesday when
the state's first-dose vaccination rate is forecast to tick over
80%, while New South Wales on Monday allowed construction sites
to return to full capacity and outdoor swimming pools to reopen
with social distancing rules.
Qantas Airways, which has already stated its
intention to require travellers to be fully vaccinated, said
after Monday's announcement it would bring forward its reopening
date for travel between Sydney and Melbourne to Nov. 5, from
Dec. 1.
(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Jane Wardell)