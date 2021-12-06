Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Qantas Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qantas Airways : FLYING KANGAROO FLIES INTO TO INDIA

12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The first commercial Qantas flight from Australia to India in almost a decade has taken to the skies today, marking another milestone in Australia's reopening to the world.

The flight departed Sydney shortly after 6am and will touch down in Delhi after a 15-hour journey.

The Sydney-Delhi service and the Melbourne-Delhi service, which starts just before Christmas, have been the fastest selling routes on the national carrier's international network since borders reopened, with most flights in December almost entirely sold out.

Qantas is operating three weekly return flights from Sydney to Delhi, which will increase in January 2022, and four weekly return flights from Melbourne to begin from 22 December 2021.

Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said demand for flights between Australia and India had surpassed the airline's expectations.

"We're thrilled to be beginning commercial flights to India for the first time in almost a decade," Mr David said.

"There's a huge amount of pent up demand from friends and family wanting to reunite after being separated for so long.

"There was an incredible response when we announced both our new routes to Delhi. Forward bookings for the next few months are well ahead of our initial forecasts so while it's early days, it's an exciting start.

"The level of pent up demand on this route can be seen by the fact that almost all customers travelled as planned despite the temporary three-day additional isolation requirement.

"There are very strong trade and economic links between Australia and India, and both the Melbourne and Sydney routes will help support that as international travel starts to normalise."

It's the first time Qantas has operated a commercial service to India since the end of its Brisbane to Mumbai service in 2012 and the airline's first regular passenger flight from Australia to Delhi since 1974.

Over the past 12 months, Qantas operated more than 60 repatriation flights on behalf of the Federal Government flights to bring Australians home from India.

All passengers on Qantas international flights are required to be fully vaccinated, unless they are under 12 years old, are 12-17 year olds travelling to Australia with their family or guardian or have an exemption. For full details, visitqantas.com.

Initial international flights are limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families and parents in line with Federal Government requirements. Students and a number of other visa holders are expected to be able to re-enter Australia in the coming weeks.

International flights are subject to government and regulatory approval.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
03:32aQANTAS AIRWAYS : Flying kangaroo flies into to india
PU
12/01QANTAS AIRWAYS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - QAN
PU
12/01BACK UNDER THE HAMMER : Return of qantas frequent flyer points auction
PU
11/30Qantas to boost flights and restart routes in queensland
AQ
11/30Australian shares end higher as Omicron fears ease; post third monthly loss
RE
11/29Australian shares extend fall on COVID-19 variant fears
RE
11/28Australian shares hit near two-month low on Omicron variant concerns
RE
11/26EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks, Oil Drop on Concerns Over New Covid-19 Variant
DJ
11/26LOCKED IN : Hong Kong COVID rules take mental toll on Cathay pilots
RE
11/26QANTAS AIRWAYS : Frequent flyers to be rewarded for being sustainable
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 078 M 6 366 M 6 366 M
Net income 2022 -598 M -419 M -419 M
Net Debt 2022 4 493 M 3 151 M 3 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 9 339 M 6 557 M 6 549 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,96 AUD
Average target price 6,18 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, People & Technology
Maxine Nicole Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED2.27%6 557
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.61%22 948
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.35%19 262
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.72%15 879
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.33%15 140
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-6.10%13 150