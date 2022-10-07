Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Qantas Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:11 2022-10-07 am EDT
5.350 AUD   +1.52%
03:12aQantas Airways : Frequent flyers to enjoy 100,000 reward seats and points planes to japan
PU
10/06Qantas Airways : Launches new domestic economy menu
PU
09/26New jetstar ceo announced
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qantas Airways : FREQUENT FLYERS TO ENJOY 100,000 REWARD SEATS AND POINTS PLANES TO JAPAN

10/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frequent flyers will be able to take advantage of thousands more reward seats as Qantas and Jetstar celebrate the reopening of Japan for international travellers following years of COVID restrictions.

Both airlines will make every Economy seat between Australia and Japan available as a Classic Flight Reward over a six-week period from 11 May to 20 June 2023. All Economy seats on Jetstar flights between Australia and Japan between 11 October to 30 November 2022 will also be available as Classic Flight Rewards.

Up to 100,000 reward seats will be available across six routes:

  • Qantas flights between:
    • Sydney and Tokyo (Haneda)
    • Brisbane and Tokyo (Haneda)
    • Melbourne and Tokyo (Haneda)
  • Jetstar flights between:
    • Cairns and Tokyo (Narita)
    • Cairns and Osaka (Kansai)
    • Gold Coast and Tokyo (Narita)

To mark the beginning of the six weeks of reward seats, Qantas will operate two Points Planes between Sydney and Tokyo (Haneda) on 10 May 2023, meaning every seat in every cabin, including Business, can be booked as a Classic Flight Reward.

Qantas will also offer Points Planes between Sydney and Hong Kong on 30 January 2023 when the airline restarts its Hong Kong flights.

The additional Classic Flight Reward seats and Points Planes will be available for booking from 10am today until 13 October 2022. Seats on these flights can also be purchased with cash.

Jetstar sale on Japan flights

To celebrate easing border restrictions, today Jetstar has also launched a Japan Sale, with one-way fares from Cairns and the Gold Coast to Tokyo and Osaka from $289.

The five-day sale runs from 12.00 noon to 11:59pm AEDT Tuesday 11 October 2022, unless sold out prior and travel dates vary per route but include mid-October to mid-December 2022.

Commentary

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said the business was focused on giving its frequent flyers every opportunity to use the points they've been saving for their next trip.

"Australians have been waiting to be able to return to Japan and having access to thousands of reward seats will help our frequent flyers travel to one of their most loved destinations," said Ms Wirth.

"We saw a record number of points used recently when we extended our commitment of up to 50 per cent more Classic Reward seats with strong demand for travel to Japan.

"Our members love to redeem their points on travel and we're excited to expand their opportunities with more reward seats, as well as hotels, holidays, and curated experiences.

"There are also still millions of reward seats available across many other domestic and other international routes for the next year on Qantas, Jetstar and our partner airlines."

In August, Qantasextended its commitment of up to 50 per cent more Classic Reward seat availability until 30 June 2023, and saw Frequent Flyers use more than 1.2 billion Qantas Points to book flights in just 48 hours.

Over the past year, one in every 11 passengers carried by Qantas travelled on a Reward seat and frequent flyers have redeemed more than 80 billion Qantas Points.

Qantas Japan schedule

Return flights per week Cabin of travel One Way Classic Reward One Way Taxes, fees, carrier charges
Sydney-Haneda Three

(increasing to seven from November 2022)

Economy 31,500 points $147.09
Business 82,000 points $197.09
Brisbane-Haneda

(Restarting December 2022)

Three Economy 25,200 points $148.01
Melbourne-Haneda
(Restarting March 2023) 		Four Economy 31,500 points $146.95

Jetstar Japan schedule

Return flights per week One Way Economy Classic Reward One Way Taxes, fees, carrier charges
Cairns-Osaka Up to four 21,500 points $146.58
Cairns-Tokyo (Narita) Up to seven 21,500 points $146.58
Gold Coast-Tokyo (Narita) Up to five 21,500 points $131.45

Classic Flight Rewards are available on Qantas, Jetstar and partner airlines. Seats are subject to capacity controls, availability is limited, and some flights may not have any Classic Flight Rewards available. Taxes, fees and carrier charges are payable to Qantas (excluding any amounts payable to third parties at the airport) in addition to the points required. Values displayed are current as at 7 October 2022 and are subject to change.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
03:12aQantas Airways : Frequent flyers to enjoy 100,000 reward seats and points planes to japan
PU
10/06Qantas Airways : Launches new domestic economy menu
PU
09/26New jetstar ceo announced
AQ
09/26Qantas Airways Names New CEO for Jetstar
MT
09/22Bleaker economy could sour airline industry's bet on cargo planes
RE
09/19Qantas Airways : Performance continues to lift in september
PU
09/16Qantas Airways : Bumper travel this weekend as football finals and school holidays kick-of..
PU
09/14Qantas : New sydney to bengaluru flights take off
AQ
09/14Qantas Airways : New sydney to bengaluru flights take off
PU
09/13Virgin Australia says high staff illness rates hampering capacity, lifting fares
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 870 M 11 496 M 11 496 M
Net income 2023 734 M 472 M 472 M
Net Debt 2023 3 620 M 2 329 M 2 329 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 9 829 M 6 323 M 6 323 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,27 AUD
Average target price 6,53 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, People & Technology
Maxine Nicole Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED5.19%6 323
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.61%23 339
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-21.90%19 480
AIR CHINA LIMITED16.54%18 347
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.49%14 385
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.34%12 422