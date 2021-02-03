Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qantas Airways : GROUP TARGETS DOMESTIC GROWTH WITH ALLIANCE AIRLINES CAPACITY DEAL

02/03/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Deal with Alliance Airlines to provide capacity using recently acquired Embraer E190s aircraft from mid-2021.
  • The E190 offers right range and size to better service routes linking regional centres with smaller capital cities.
  • Flexibility to increase or decrease capacity provided by Alliance depending on market conditions.
  • Opportunity for Qantas Group crew to fly E190s with Alliance while international markets recover.

A new deal with Alliance Airlines will help the Qantas Group meet an expected surge in local tourism demand once the country moves beyond sudden COVID-related border closures.

Alliance will provide the QantasLink network with flexible capacity using its recently acquired Embraer E190 aircraft - a 94 seat jet with a five hour range that is well suited to linking regional centres with smaller capital cities.

Initial routes that Alliance will fly are expected to include Adelaide-Alice Springs, Darwin-Alice Springs and Darwin-Adelaide. Passengers can expect an increase in frequency made possible by the size, range and economics of the E190 compared to the Boeing 737s that are currently used on these routes; the 737s will be redeployed elsewhere in Australia as part an ongoing 'right aircraft, right route' approach to the Group's network.

Qantas has signed a three year deal with Alliance to access three E190s based in Darwin and Adelaide. The timing will depend on the rate of recovery in travel demand but is currently expected to start in June 2021, once the vast majority of the Qantas Domestic flying has returned to pre-COVID levels.

The agreement also provides flexibility to access an additional 11 (for a total of 14) E190 regional jets but also to switch off some (or all) of this capacity, depending on market conditions.

CEO of QantasLink, John Gissing, said the deal reflected the kind of flexibility needed to respond to opportunities without committing any capital.

'We know this current climate of snap border closures will pass and we want to be ready for the recovery and for what is a structurally different market to what we had pre-COVID,' said Mr Gissing.

'The ability to switch on extra capacity with Alliance will help us make the most of opportunities in a highly competitive environment and having the right aircraft on the right route helps us deliver the schedule and network that customers want.

'The E190 is a perfect mid-size regional jet for routes like these ones in northern Australia. It has longer range than our 717s and it's about half the size of our 737s, which means the economics work well on longer flights between cities and towns outside of the top five population centres.

'Instead of one or two flights a day with a larger aircraft, we can offer three or four flights a day on the E190, which gives customers in these cities a lot more choice about when they travel.

'We've worked with Alliance for many years and they have flown literally thousands of flights for Qantas over that time, with the same service and standards that customers expect when they buy a Qantas ticket.

'By the time we switch on this extra capacity with Alliance, we expect all of our own domestic crews will have already returned to flying.

'The 737s that we currently use on these routes will move to other parts of our network. We've already opened up 20 new city pairs with our existing fleet as more people to holiday at home, so there are a lot of possibilities once we get past this cycle of sudden border closures.

'Importantly, Alliance is keen to provide the opportunity for our international pilots and cabin crew to operate the E190s given it will be some time before overseas markets fully recover,' added Mr Gissing.

The E190 offers 10 seats in Business Class and 84 seats in Economy, with a range of about 4,500 kilometres.

Qantas owns just under 20 per cent of Alliance Airlines.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 22:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
05:52pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Group targets domestic growth with alliance airlines capacity d..
PU
02/02BP Swings To Loss In 2020 As Divestment Program Continues Amid Calls For Clea..
MT
01/28BP Partners with Qantas to Cut Carbon Emission in Australian Aviation
MT
01/28BP P L C : to Collaborate With Qantas to Reduce Carbon Emissions in Australia
MT
01/28BP, Qantas Airways Team Up to Advance Net-Zero Emissions
DJ
01/27Qantas and BP unveil strategic partnership to reduce carbon emissions
RE
01/27QANTAS AIRWAYS : Bp and qantas form strategic partnership to advance net zero em..
PU
01/27QANTAS AIRWAYS : Virgin Australia's January domestic capacity misses forecast du..
RE
01/19QANTAS AIRWAYS : Low fares between Melbourne and Hamilton Island are back with J..
AQ
01/18Australia shares end lower as new COVID-19 cases emerge over weekend
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 158 M 4 691 M 4 691 M
Net income 2021 -1 060 M -808 M -808 M
Net Debt 2021 5 136 M 3 913 M 3 913 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 821 M 6 719 M 6 720 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5,39 AUD
Last Close Price 4,70 AUD
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, People & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-3.09%6 649
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.51%24 644
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.38%20 414
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.18%14 321
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-5.60%12 733
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.03%12 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ